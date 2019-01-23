Getty Image

The New Orleans Pelicans got a piece of terrible news over the weekend, as a finger injury Anthony Davis suffered in the waning moments of their loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night was expected to hold him out for up to two weeks. However, a new report indicates it might be a little while longer before we see The Brow back on the floor.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the left index finger sprain that Davis suffered might actually be something worse. Davis’ agent, Rich Paul, told Charania that the MVP contender is going to meet with a hand specialist to determine if there a fracture, instead. Should that be the case, it’s possible Davis’ timetable to return to the floor is doubled.