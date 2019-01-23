Anthony Davis Will See A Hand Specialist And Could Be Out Longer Than Expected

Associate Editor
01.22.19

Getty Image

The New Orleans Pelicans got a piece of terrible news over the weekend, as a finger injury Anthony Davis suffered in the waning moments of their loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night was expected to hold him out for up to two weeks. However, a new report indicates it might be a little while longer before we see The Brow back on the floor.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the left index finger sprain that Davis suffered might actually be something worse. Davis’ agent, Rich Paul, told Charania that the MVP contender is going to meet with a hand specialist to determine if there a fracture, instead. Should that be the case, it’s possible Davis’ timetable to return to the floor is doubled.

Around The Web

TAGSANTHONY DAVISNEW ORLEANS PELICANS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.22.19 14 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.21.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.18.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.15.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.14.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.14.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP