



Getty Image

The New Orleans Pelicans are on fire right now and the team extended its winning streak to nine games with a 121-116 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday evening. While that victory in itself may not seem overly noteworthy, it featured a bit of additional drama, as star big man Anthony Davis was forced to the locker room before halftime with what looked to be a painful injury.

Anthony Davis exited the game due to injury and looks to be in a considerable amount of pain #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/62YbiMmBTH — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) March 7, 2018

From there, though, Davis emerged for the second half and he was absolutely electric. Following the break, Davis played 22 of a potential 24 minutes, scored 31 points (on 12-for-20 shooting) and pulled down nine rebounds to hold off a charge from a playoff competitor in the Clippers. In short, it was yet another absurd performance for Davis, who carrying the Pelicans with MVP-level production in the absence of DeMarcus Cousins.

That hole in the frontcourt also produced an amusing moment, and it all stemmed from Davis picking up a knock early on in the game.



AD says DeMarcus Cousins told him at halftime: "If you don't want to go back in, let me get your Achilles." — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) March 7, 2018

Cousins asking Davis for his Achilles is funny yet sad, as it is a reminder that the former Sacramento Kings star will miss the remainder of the campaign (and potentially part of the 2018-2019 season) with a tear in his own Achilles. Still, the way that Davis is playing in his absence lends credence to the notion that New Orleans could be rather dangerous if and when Cousins both re-signs and returns to full strength.

It is unquestionably a good thing that Davis emerged healthy after an injury scare and he was undeniably fantastic in the second half on Tuesday. Beyond that, his exchange with Cousins does evoke thoughts of what could have been and what might be in the future.