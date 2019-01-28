A Lakers Deal For Anthony Davis Will Likely Need To Include Ball, Kuzma, And Much More

01.28.19 52 mins ago

Getty Image

Anthony Davis has requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans and, as such, there is now a mad scramble 10 days before the deadline from teams to try and land the superstar big man.

Davis’ agent Rich Paul made it clear Davis wants to be on a contender and that he and Davis don’t believe New Orleans is that place. Since Davis went to Klutch Sports a year ago, there has been rampant speculation that he would push his way out of New Orleans and, likely, try to make his way to Los Angeles to play with Paul’s top client LeBron James.

The Lakers reportedly have interest in Davis and are the favorites to land him, just ahead of the Celtics. The question is what will the Lakers be willing to give up from their young core to get Davis and whether that is enough value in the eyes of the Pelicans for their star. According to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, a Davis deal will have to start with a trio of young pieces and a first round pick, headlined by Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers#LeBron James
TAGSANTHONY DAVISLA LAKERSLeBron JamesLonzo BallNEW ORLEANS PELICANS

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.25.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.23.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.22.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.21.19 1 week ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.18.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.15.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP