Anthony Davis has requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans and, as such, there is now a mad scramble 10 days before the deadline from teams to try and land the superstar big man.

Davis’ agent Rich Paul made it clear Davis wants to be on a contender and that he and Davis don’t believe New Orleans is that place. Since Davis went to Klutch Sports a year ago, there has been rampant speculation that he would push his way out of New Orleans and, likely, try to make his way to Los Angeles to play with Paul’s top client LeBron James.

The Lakers reportedly have interest in Davis and are the favorites to land him, just ahead of the Celtics. The question is what will the Lakers be willing to give up from their young core to get Davis and whether that is enough value in the eyes of the Pelicans for their star. According to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, a Davis deal will have to start with a trio of young pieces and a first round pick, headlined by Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma.