Getty Image

Anthony Davis has essentially been a Los Angeles Laker since the middle of the 2018-2019 NBA season, when his public trade request from the New Orleans Hornets threw a grenade into the middle of the Lakers season. And though his actual trade to the Lakers didn’t officially happen until the start of free agency, Rob Pelinka and co. have had plenty of time to figure out who, exactly, they would want to put around Davis and LeBron James.

In a sitdown with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, Davis revealed that Pelinka would call him “every 30 to 45 minutes” once the free agency period opened, asking him his thoughts on various free agents the team was interested in signing and if he had any insight into their current status.