Anthony Davis arrived in Charlotte with a bit of drama, as the multi-talented big man is battling an injury that could keep him off the floor for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game. Of course, drama is nothing new with Davis and the Pelicans, as his (very) public trade request resulted in a circus before the trade deadline and all kinds of back-and-forth with regard to his future (or lack thereof) in New Orleans.

On Saturday, Davis took to the podium at Media Day in Charlotte and, on cue, he made more news. First, the 25-year-old confirmed that the widely reported list of his preferred destinations — including the Lakers, Knicks, Bucks and Clippers — “is true.”