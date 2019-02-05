The Lakers Are Reportedly Getting ‘Increasingly Pessimistic’ About An Anthony Davis Trade

02.04.19 46 mins ago

Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans are currently in a standoff as the trade deadline approaches on Thursday afternoon. All kinds of information is flying around with regard to what an Anthony Davis trade might look like between the two franchises but, on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN noted that the Lakers “must still overcome significant support within the Pelicans organization to let Thursday’s deadline expire with Davis remaining on the roster.”

With that as the backdrop, Ramona Shelburne of ESPN echoes that sentiment, suggesting that Los Angeles is “growing increasingly pessimistic” about a deal getting done in the next few days.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers
TAGSANTHONY DAVISLA LAKERSNEW ORLEANS PELICANS

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.04.19 3 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.04.19 12 hours ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

02.01.19 3 days ago 26 Comments
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

02.01.19 4 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.01.19 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

01.31.19 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP