The Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans are currently in a standoff as the trade deadline approaches on Thursday afternoon. All kinds of information is flying around with regard to what an Anthony Davis trade might look like between the two franchises but, on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN noted that the Lakers “must still overcome significant support within the Pelicans organization to let Thursday’s deadline expire with Davis remaining on the roster.”

With that as the backdrop, Ramona Shelburne of ESPN echoes that sentiment, suggesting that Los Angeles is “growing increasingly pessimistic” about a deal getting done in the next few days.