Anthony Davis won’t be a free agent until 2020, but dating back to the summer of 2017 there’s been chatter about where he goes next. As seemingly always happens with a star in a smaller market, the expectation of fans of teams like the Lakers, Celtics, Knicks, and other major market teams is that once their first extension expires they’ll angle their way out to go to one of those destination franchises.

There’s reason for this belief, because we’ve seen it happen plenty in the past — although the most recent example of Paul George pushed his way out of Indiana only to stay in Oklahoma City. Still, it’s a point of frustration for fans of a team like the Pelicans, who, at the very least, would just like to enjoy their time watching a generational talent such as Davis play for their team.

That’s not the way the NBA business works though, so when Davis flipped his representation to Klutch Sports the rumors of Davis’ impending departure from New Orleans only picked up steam. Last year, it was all about whether the Celtics would be willing to package enough of their young talent to pry Davis from New Orleans in a trade — even though the Pelicans have been adamant they will not trade their star for anything.