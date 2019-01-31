Getty Image

Is it time for the Pelicans and Anthony Davis to part ways? If Davis gets his way yes, but when exactly that will be is uncertain. On Monday, Davis informed the Pelicans that he will not sign a contract extension this summer or when he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2020. As a result, he is requesting a trade from the team so they can get some kind of return for him before he walks.

On Wednesday, before the Pelicans loss to the Nuggets, Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry was asked if Davis would return to the team at all this season. He’s been sitting out with a hand injury the last few weeks, but the trade deadline isn’t until February 7. He theoretically could come back before that date if he recovers from his injury. The Pelicans could also not trade Davis at all and wait until the summer to move him while letting him finish out the season on the Pelicans roster, but would he play at all down the stretch? Gentry didn’t give a clear answer when he was asked.

The Pelicans have been subtly acting as if Davis is for certain not returning to the team. They removed him from the team intro video before Wednesday’s game and Gentry’s comments weren’t exactly inspiring, but right now the only team that has been mentioned in solid Davis trade rumors are the Lakers. They have the young assets necessary to bring in Davis, but it wouldn’t be very diligent of the Pelicans to just take the first deal that comes by. Also, reporter Adrian Wojnarowski said on ESPN’s pregame show that the Pelicans don’t want to move Davis to the Lakers if they can help it. Following the loss, Marc Stein of The New York Times reported that right now the Pelicans aren’t sure what they’re going to do with Davis, but the possibility of him sitting out the rest of the season is very real.