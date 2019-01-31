Getty Image

When Anthony Davis initially started missing games due to a hand injury, the Pelicans expectation was that Davis would eventually return to the team and help them make a playoff push. However, as he continues to sit out due to injury, questions are starting to arise if he will ever play for the Pelicans again.

Davis requested a trade from New Orleans on Monday. He informed the team that he wouldn’t sign an extension this summer and that he’s probably not going to re-sign with the team when he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2020. With the trade deadline on February 7, if the Pelicans are going to move him before the end of this season they’ll need to do it soon.

Still, while the Pelicans have learned that Davis is for sure leaving, they need to do what’s best for themselves and find the best deal. There aren’t many teams that can give them a good offer at the moment. They might be better off waiting until the offseason to trade Davis, but they’ll certainly hear from teams now. When Alvin Gentry was asked on Wednesday if Davis was going to suit up again for the Pelican this season he didn’t have an answer for the question, as even the staff in New Orleans is unsure of the plan.