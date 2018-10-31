Getty Image

The New Orleans Pelicans are 4-2 on the season. The four wins have come with Anthony Davis taking the floor, while the two losses came in the games that he’s missed with a sprained elbow.

That’s not a huge surprise given how important the potential league MVP is to the team, and his absence over the past two games has been concerning for Pelicans fans. However, the New Orleans faithful received good news on Wednesday as Yahoo’s Chris Haynes reported Davis will play against the Warriors in Wednesday night’s battle between two of the West’s best.

New Orleans All-Star Anthony Davis plans to play tonight against Golden State after sitting out last two games with an elbow injury, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 31, 2018

The Pelicans’ unblemished record with Davis in the lineup will be put to the ultimate test in Oracle Arena on Wednesday, as they face the red-hot Warriors who have seen Steph Curry and Klay Thompson each drop 50 in less than three quarters over the last week. And of course, Kevin Durant has also done all the stuff that makes him an MVP candidate, too.

New Orleans without Davis wouldn’t have figured to be much competition for Golden State, but as we saw with the Nuggets, a dominant big man can give Golden State’s frontcourt some problems. No big man in the NBA is as dominant as Davis right now, so it will be an interesting matchup to watch to see where the Pelicans are in relation to the league’s best team at this early juncture.