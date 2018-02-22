Anthony Davis Is Taking His Future With The Pelicans ‘Year By Year’

Getty Image

Just a few seasons ago, many folks around the league had pegged Anthony Davis as the NBA’s next big thing. That was before the injuries and the losses (and ensuing frustrations) started piling up around him, but for much of this season it appeared as though things were heading in the right direction.

The organization certainly had bought themselves some time by trading for DeMarcus Cousins a year ago, but Boogie’s devastating injury has thrown a wrench into the system yet again. Cousins, who will need approximately a year to recover from a torn Achilles tendon, will be a free agent this summer, and the front office will face a tough decision about whether to offer him a max contract with the hope that he’ll be able to return to his old self.

His future, of course, is in many ways tied to Davis. If they allow Boogie to walk, they’ll face a similar decision with whether to trade Davis and embark on a full rebuild in earnest. Davis has already wondered aloud on multiple occasions whether he’s wasted too much of his prime in New Orleans, and though his most recent comments acknowledge that he’s signed through 2021, they still hint that he wants to win sooner than later.