Anthony Davis sat out the New Orleans Pelicans’ game on Thursday night against the Portland Trail Blazers. Davis is in the midst of returning from a sprained elbow, and seeing as how he played on Wednesday night against the Golden State Warriors, the decision was made to let him use the second game of the back-to-back to continue getting back to 100 percent.

The issue is that the Pelicans aren’t as good when Davis is off the floor, which is unsurprising, because he is one of the best basketball players on earth. As such, New Orleans put up a fight before faltering down the stretch, falling to Portland, 132-119.

It was evident that the Pelicans could have used Davis in a big way, and it made something that Davis said to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports following the loss to the Warriors all the more prescient. In Davis’ eyes, he needs to be near-perfect if his team wants to win games.