Anthony Davis Is ‘Questionable’ For Game 5 With A Sprained Ankle

The Los Angeles Lakers got a crucial win in Game 4 on Thursday to take a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference Finals series, putting the Denver Nuggets on the brink of elimination heading into a potentially deciding Game 5 on Saturday. The Nuggets have somehow managed to overcome two consecutive 3-1 deficits this postseason, but the chances of accomplishing that feat a third team remain slim.

The Lakers have leaned heavily on Anthony Davis, who has been dominant this series, hitting the game-winning buzzer-beater in Game 2 and dropping 34 points in Game 4 to eke out a tough victory and put the Nuggets on the ropes. LeBron said after the game that he could tell by the position of his iconic brow that Davis was in for a big night.

But after tweaking his ankle in that contest, Davis’ status has now been listed as “questionable” for Game 5 on Saturday, according to Marc Stein of The New York Times:

The Lakers have officially listed Anthony Davis (sprained left ankle) as questionable for Saturday’s Game 5 against Denver — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 25, 2020

Denver has been by far the toughest team to eliminate this postseason, and without Anthony Davis the Lakers would certainly have their work cut out for them and would likely have to lean on some configuration including JaVale McGee and/or Dwight Howard to shore up the size they’d be missing without Davis in the lineup.

The Nuggets could potentially have an opportunity to capitalize on Davis’ absence if he’s unable to play, and we’ll know more once it gets closer to tip-off time Saturday at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.