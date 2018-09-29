Getty Image

The New Orleans Pelicans are coming off one of the best seasons in franchise history, as superstar Anthony Davis led them to a second round playoff experience after sweeping the Blazers.

Davis had one of 2017-18’s best individual seasons, and enters this coming season as one of the top MVP candidates. Davis is currently under contract through 2021 with New Orleans, but even with three years left on his deal, the trade rumors regarding whether Davis may push his way out of New Orleans are seemingly never-ending.

Those rumors were only fueled by Davis changing representation this summer, joining Klutch Sports and agent Rich Paul, who famously represents LeBron James. With Davis signing with Klutch, many immediately made the logical leap that it could lead to Davis and Paul trying to orchestrate a deal that will send him to the Lakers. Offshore sportsbook Bovada has decided to make a pair of prop bets about Davis and his future, one about whether he’ll get traded this season and one about where he’ll play to start the 2019-20 season and their expectations are pretty stunning.