Anthony Davis Has Signed With Agent Rich Paul And Klutch Sports

Getty Image

Anthony Davis has become one of the NBA’s best players, and took another step forward last season with a monster close to the regular season and then led the Pelicans to a playoff series win for the first time in his career.

For the better part of a year, there have been rumors swirling about Davis’ future with the Pelicans, and whether New Orleans would entertain a possible trade of their superstar big man — often with the rumors coming from those around other teams that are interested in his services. After last season, it’s hard to imagine New Orleans looking to deal him, and it appears an extension — which Davis is eligible for next summer — seems more likely than anything.

As Davis positions himself for those discussions with new Orleans, he’s decided to change agencies, signing on with Rich Paul and Klutch Sports, whose most notable clients are LeBron James, Ben Simmons, and John Wall. The move has been in the works for some time, but was made official on Sunday.