The Anthony Davis saga produced many fireworks after his trade request went public in late January but, in the end, the New Orleans Pelicans did not ship their All-NBA big man to another team in advance of Thursday’s deadline. The end result wasn’t overly surprising given the options that could be presented to New Orleans after the season but, in the wake of some buzz that Davis could be shut down for the duration of the season despite a clean bill of health, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday evening that the Pelicans will, in fact, let Davis play.
The team announced the decision in a statement, while Wojnarowski reported that the league might not have been keen on a healthy Davis being relegated to the sideline.
Join The Discussion: Log In With