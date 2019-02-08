Getty Image

The Anthony Davis saga produced many fireworks after his trade request went public in late January but, in the end, the New Orleans Pelicans did not ship their All-NBA big man to another team in advance of Thursday’s deadline. The end result wasn’t overly surprising given the options that could be presented to New Orleans after the season but, in the wake of some buzz that Davis could be shut down for the duration of the season despite a clean bill of health, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday evening that the Pelicans will, in fact, let Davis play.

After considering the possibility of shutting down All-NBA center Anthony Davis, the New Orleans Pelicans plan to allow Davis back into the lineup for the rest of the season, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2019

The team announced the decision in a statement, while Wojnarowski reported that the league might not have been keen on a healthy Davis being relegated to the sideline.