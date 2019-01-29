Getty Image

Anthony Davis rocked the NBA world this week when news broke that the Pelicans’ superstar had officially requested a trade. In the wake of that announcement, there’s been rampant speculation about where he might end up, with the Lakers and Celtics quickly emerging as the betting favorites to land the 25-year-old center.

There are plenty of obstacles for either team in their pursuit, with the Celtics hamstrung by the so-called “Derrick Rose Rule,” a complex mechanism built into the CBA that prevents them from acquiring Davis this season because of specific salary-cap considerations.

That leaves the Lakers with the best opportunity to make a deal before the Feb. 7 trade deadline if they can bundle together the right package of young talent and picks tempting enough to move the needle for New Orleans. Still, the Pelicans could opt to stand pat and wait for the summer when teams have more flexibility.