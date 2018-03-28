Anthony Davis Has Put The Fate Of His Signature Unibrow In The Hands Of His Fans

03.28.18 6 mins ago

Getty Image

Anthony Davis is known for two things. One is being a phenomenal basketball player, as he’s carried the Pelicans to a 43-32 record this season despite New Orleans losing his All-Star teammate DeMarcus Cousins in January. Since that injury, Davis is averaging 31.4 points and 12.1 rebounds per game and has been the driving force behind the Pelicans holding onto the fifth seed in the West.

The other thing Davis is known for is his signature unibrow. It’s been his defining physical characteristic since he was a high school prospect and is the reason he’s known as The Brow. While Davis has based most of his personal brand marketing around The Brow, it appears he’s considering getting rid of that trademark feature.

The Pelicans’ star posted a Twitter poll on Wednesday afternoon asking his fans a simple question: “Should I shave my brow?” The answer options were “Yep” or “Nah.”

Around The Web

TAGSANTHONY DAVISNEW ORLEANS PELICANS

The RX

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 6 hours ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 5 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 week ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP