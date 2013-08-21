Anthony Downing Embarrasses Defender With The Nastiest Crossover Of The Summer

If you’ve never been to the Chosen League in Philadelphia (which I’m sure many haven’t), you’re about to be impressed. The league brings together the best high school basketball players in the area for a summer filled with crazy crossovers and sizzling slams.

This time was no different.

Rising senior Anthony Downing from Sankofa Freedom Academy, who’s received strong interest from some of Pennsylvania’s Division-II universities, may have concocted the best crossover of the summer a few days ago. Take a look for yourself (WARNING: NSFW… language).

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Coming from what appeared to be a loose ball play, Downing’s defender was playing him too close in transition and got embarrassed with a low crossover dribble. The crossover was so nasty it makes you turn away from the computer.

Downing, a 6-2 guard, only has interest from one Division-I team, Louisiana-Monroe, but after seeing this, maybe that may change a little.

The play was so crazy people on the sidelines even reacted. Between obscenities and some chatter, commissioner Rahim Thompson gave the face to describe it all.

H/T @JaimeBoyer

Was this the best crossover of the summer?

Follow Tyler on Twitter at @RealTylerTynes.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.