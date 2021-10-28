The Minnesota Timberwolves knocked off the Milwaukee Bucks, 113-108, on Thursday night despite a monster game from Giannis Antetokounmpo. The reigning NBA Finals MVP had 40 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks in 35 minutes of work, and after the game, the most entertaining member of the Timberwolves’ roster took some time to express his amazement over what Antetokounmpo can do on the basketball court.

Anthony Edwards spoke to the media about the team’s approach to slowing Antetokounmpo down. He made clear that the team’s plan was to not let Antetokounmpo beat them, and while he said they were victorious, he conceded that the Wolves weren’t able to contain him.

“With a guy like that, you can’t stress about him scoring,” Edwards said. “That’s what he’s gonna do. Motherf*cker’s 7’2, 280 pounds, there ain’t nothing you can do about it. Like, sh*t, we put four people on him and he was still scoring the ball.”

Edwards went on to say that he’s never seen anything like Antetokounmpo, and that, “he’s amazing, man. There’s nothing I can say about him, he’s unstoppable.” In fairness to Edwards, he wasn’t particularly easy to stop, either — the second-year guard scored 25 points with seven rebounds, three assists, and a steal while also providing us with the latest in a line of quotes that show us he is one of the most fun dudes in the league.