Anthony Edwards Is Out Indefinitely After Suffering An Ankle Injury

The Minnesota Timberwolves will not have the services of Anthony Edwards for an undetermined period of time. According to head coach Chris Finch, Edwards is out indefinitely after suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter of Friday night’s 139-131 double overtime loss to Chicago Bulls.

Anthony Edwards is out indefinitely, Minnesota coach Chris Finch tells @WolvesRadio. https://t.co/wbhevMgHWB — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 18, 2023

Edwards suffered the injury while jumping and throwing a pass, and when he came down, the All-Star guard rolled his ankle and was in considerable pain. He needed help getting into the locker room, and by the time he reemerged on the bench, Edwards had his right foot in a boot. Finch said that Edwards continues to be in a boot.

Chris Finch said Ant is still in a boot and they don’t have a sense of how long he might be out. https://t.co/UrbaVpKpPA — Alan Horton (@WolvesRadio) March 18, 2023

With a calf injury holding Karl-Anthony Towns out since the end of November, an extended Edwards absence would be the worst-case scenario for a Minnesota team that is right in the middle of the playoff hunt in the Western Conference. The Wolves are in eighth place in the West with a 35-36 record. The team is one game behind the Dallas Mavericks for the 6-seed, but they’re also only one games up on the Utah Jazz, which are currently the first team out of the postseason picture.

Edwards is averaging 24.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.6 steals in 36 minutes per game.