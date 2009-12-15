Anthony Randolph Is On The Trading Block

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports, the Warriors might be looking to move Anthony Randolph. Several NBA insiders told Wojnarowski that Golden State has been offering the 20-year-old forward in trade discussions. Apparently, the Warriors feel Randolph has maturity issues and has not developed this season as they would have liked. For the season, he is averaging 11.3 points, 6.5 rebounds in 22 minutes of action for the 7-17 Warriors.
Source: Yahoo! Sports
i dont understand….doesnt GS realize they need to fire don nelson yet?
btw, why is brandon bass tagged
Bass must be one of “Several NBA insiders”…
“Warriors feel Randolph has maturity issues and has not developed this season as they would have liked.”
How can any player develop in Don Nelson’s Crackhead Chinese Fire Drill of a system?
This is ALL on Don Nelson.
How can a guy fucking develop in his system when he goes for 26pts in 18 minutes one game, then doesn’t see the floor the next? Who wouldn’t have “maturity issues” in Don Nelson’s system? This guy HAS to go. I’m not even a Warrior’s fan.
Its obviously a sign of good management that they peg their trade asset as having “maturity issues” when their “coach” feel that he can answer a legitimate playing time question with a gab at a player not having tattoos.
Thank God if it happens, I own Randolph in fantasy and think about choking Nelson out in real life..
nice, my wizards need to jump on this asap.
Funny how pre-season he was predicted to be the Warriors savior and emerging franchise player, now he’s on the trading block…..? Warriors fans must be pulling out what ittle hair that they had left. Everytime theres what looks like a spark of hope they stamp it out. I think it’s Nelson that has maturity issues.
“Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” Can anyone say “Chris Webber.” I feel sorry for GS fans.
FIRE DON NELSON!!! PLEASE!!
For the sake of The Franchise, the fans and the players. How do they manage to blame everything and everyone BUT the only consistent factor in their failure in the last few years??? What is this strange attachment they have to nelson?? Avery Johnson, Byron Scott, Mike D’Antoni can get fired and THIS GUY has a job???
Gotta be blackmail
Don Nelson should be fined for his childish ways. His record should come with an *. How could you be this bad as a coach & have such a track record with players. There comes a time somtimes due to age where it’s time to hang it up. Don’t take it out on the players. I heard the other day Coach D’antoni could his players kids. The way some coaches talk down to players can cause a volatile reaction that’s in defense most times. It’s like a ref that calls a few horrid calls in a row then gives a player or coach a tech. For voicing his discord. It’s hilarious when one is right there always in the right. When one is wrong they can do no right. Don Nelson you will not be missed. This organization screwed up something that could have been. Maybe they shouldn’t have beat the Mavericks and things would have been okay. Rubbed some people the wrong way. It’s hard to shift the powers that be. LOL. He might be worse than Isiah if he was that bad
GS need to fire nelson and their player management cuz they all suck. young players arent gonna wanna go to GS to that shit.
Randolph for tyrus thomas, do it bulls
Perfect for Knicks system. Give them whoever outside of Gallo & Douglas.
Man, i wish the Knicks can get this kid.
We should come up with a list of the best players who left Nelson… that would be quite a team!
I give up. Call me when the circus is over.
uhm don nelson isnt’the gm wo he’s not putting him on the trading block. btw brandan wright was going to start at the 4 this season not randolph. he’s still too skinny his post game isn’t refined and I don’t know if he’d survive 30 mpg. spurs… give em a call if he can mature he can be a 15 and 11 guy. problem is you’ll probabl have to give up dejuan blair. maybe miami play him at the three. portland, san antonio, phoenix, miami and new york should be teams in the running for a young and athletic power forward
Its official..
The Warriors are now the Raiders of basketball..
Fitting seeing they’re both in Oaktown..
11 and 6.5 in 22 minutes would look real good over 35 minutes per….
As a Laker fan, i feel bad about what’s happenin in the Bay…We’ll give you Adam Morrison and a 2nd rounder for Randolph lol
I like Randolph, but he was looked absolutely horrid this year. Don’t pay attention to the numbers, they don’t tell the story, especially in GS system
#’s can lie. LOL. Let the kid develop. Send him to Oklahoma City or Minnesota where he could develop and make mistakes while playing. The kid is a special talent & doesn’t deserve to be in that envirionment. Neither Steph Curry. How do you ruin a players buzz like that. He took him just to spite the Knicks. How are people able to play with guys emotions like that. People should be allowed to coach who actually are willing to teach & learn something from the new wave of players. It would have been funny having new school coaches back in the days. With the old school players. It wouldn’t have worked. We need a revamp of rosters,owners,GM’s everything to bring back some much needed excitement. The same ol way of doing things has run its course. When you’re Rich you can buy or control anything why ruin a sport you have no clue about. Just to say I own a team. What about a horse or car racing. Buy an X gamer or something. LOL. How about a ski team.
nba should create a fairness rule, if u get drafted or traded to the warriors, they send some heavies around and take care of it for ya, every players nightmare im sure
former warrior players who excelled after leaving
Chris Webber
Gilbert Arenas
Jason Richardson
Mikael Pietrus
Latrell Sprewell
Donyell Marshall
Joe Smith
Erick Dampier
Antwan Jamison
Larry Hughes
Troy Murphy
@ ab_40 —
i’m not sure, but i think you may be an idiot.
you see, don nelson _is_ the defacto gm. nelson got chris mullin fired and his boy larry riley made gm. larry doesn’t go to the bathroom unless nelson says it’s ok.
think of it like this…nelson is the puppetmaster, larry is the puppet. little larry the puppet.
make sense?
You know something… Wizards are the team that has a nice group of guys to make a trade with GS. Andray Blatche for Randolph and start building off those 2 to make a deal…
Cohan…..SELL THE TEAM.