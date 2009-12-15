Anthony Randolph Is On The Trading Block

12.15.09 9 years ago 28 Comments

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports, the Warriors might be looking to move Anthony Randolph. Several NBA insiders told Wojnarowski that Golden State has been offering the 20-year-old forward in trade discussions. Apparently, the Warriors feel Randolph has maturity issues and has not developed this season as they would have liked. For the season, he is averaging 11.3 points, 6.5 rebounds in 22 minutes of action for the 7-17 Warriors.

Source: Yahoo! Sports

TAGSAnthony RandolphDimeMagReal StoriesWARRIORS

