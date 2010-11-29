Antoine Walker Is Back In The League

We heard this was happening, but we didn’t believe it until now. Antoine Walker is back. According to ESPN.com’s Marc Stein, Walker will sign with the Idaho Stampede in the D-League provided he passes a standard background check. And seeing as how the Stampede are affiliated with the Nuggets and Blazers, just think of the possibilities.
At first look of the Stampede roster, there’s definitely room for ‘Toine to do work, as their top-six leading scorers are Seth Tarver (Oregon State), Walter Sharpe (UAB), Salim Stoudamire (Arizona), Lance Hurdle (Miami), Willie Jenkins (Tennessee Tech) and Luke Jackson (Oregon). And with former NBA point guard Randy Livingston coaching, things will be interesting in Boise.
What do you think?
It’s good for Antoine…at least he’ll be receiving some regular checks, but I don’t know if he’s going to do much damage in the D-League or make it back to the NBA for real for that matter.
How many three’s per game attempted???
Miami should call him up from the D-League (and send LeBron down there) once he scores double figures. wasn’t ‘toine with Wade when they won it all 06?
He doesnt have too much mileage on his legs… seeing as how it doesnt take much energy to jack up threes and avoid the paint. This just seems like someone doing him a favor…
10 bucks he fails the background check
Why is a washed up former “star” in the D-league? I thought it was the DEVELOPMENT league.
He just wants back so he can collect an inflated pay check. I really hope some NBA team doesn’t eventually give him one strictly because of his name…he does’t deserve it
Good for him I like his mentality to get back and work hard for basketball. But I never liked his style of play. He is an undersized power forward who likes to stand around the 3 point line and shoot threes. He barely plays defense and lacks mobility. I’m not sure if he will even make it far in the D-League. Although I wish him well since he is trying.
i hope i can watch an overweight “Big Toe” get schooled in the D-league on NBA TV
Imagine if he came back with a vengeance and just started dropping like 50 points and 20 boards every fucking night.
@IGP
wow…