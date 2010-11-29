Antoine Walker Is Back In The League

We heard this was happening, but we didn’t believe it until now. Antoine Walker is back. According to ESPN.com’s Marc Stein, Walker will sign with the Idaho Stampede in the D-League provided he passes a standard background check. And seeing as how the Stampede are affiliated with the Nuggets and Blazers, just think of the possibilities.

At first look of the Stampede roster, there’s definitely room for ‘Toine to do work, as their top-six leading scorers are Seth Tarver (Oregon State), Walter Sharpe (UAB), Salim Stoudamire (Arizona), Lance Hurdle (Miami), Willie Jenkins (Tennessee Tech) and Luke Jackson (Oregon). And with former NBA point guard Randy Livingston coaching, things will be interesting in Boise.

TAGSANTOINE WALKERD-LeagueDimeMagFeatured GalleryLance HurdleLuke JacksonReal StoriesSalim StoudamireSeth TarverWalter SharpeWillie Jenkins

