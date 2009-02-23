Antoine Walker To The Raptors?

The Raptors are struggling. Once Jermaine O’Neal didn’t work out and they traded him for Shawn Marion, and before they shipped out Will Solomon and acquired Patrick O’Bryant, according to sources, they had conducted workouts in Toronto with Antoine Walker and Pops Mensah-Bonsu.

Really?!? You think ‘Toine is the answer to your problems? Don’t get me wrong, I’ve been a huge fan of Walker for years, but at this point in his career he should just hang ’em up for good.

If you were the Raptors, would you sign ‘Toine?

Source: Toronto Star