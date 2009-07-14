Antoine Walker Wasn’t Always A Joke

It wasn’t always this way, but unfortunately nowadays, Antoine Walker is at the butt end of NBA jokes. His latest shake-your-head moment â€“ being in a gambling debt of $822,500 to three Las Vegas casinos which has the Chief Deputy District Attorney asking a Las Vegas justice of the peace for an arrest warrant for ‘Toine.

Here is an awesome ‘Toine highlight clip that I found to remind Celtics fans (myself included) that the creator of the famous “Walker Wiggle” used to be able to ball out. Although he wasn’t a dominant force in his prime, he was good for three All-Star appearances and career averages of 17.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals over 12 years despite barely getting any burn during his last few years.