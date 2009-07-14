Antoine Walker Wasn’t Always A Joke

#Boston Celtics
07.14.09 9 years ago 45 Comments

It wasn’t always this way, but unfortunately nowadays, Antoine Walker is at the butt end of NBA jokes. His latest shake-your-head moment â€“ being in a gambling debt of $822,500 to three Las Vegas casinos which has the Chief Deputy District Attorney asking a Las Vegas justice of the peace for an arrest warrant for ‘Toine.

Here is an awesome ‘Toine highlight clip that I found to remind Celtics fans (myself included) that the creator of the famous “Walker Wiggle” used to be able to ball out. Although he wasn’t a dominant force in his prime, he was good for three All-Star appearances and career averages of 17.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals over 12 years despite barely getting any burn during his last few years.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boston Celtics
TAGSANTOINE WALKERArrestBOSTON CELTICSDimeMagGAMBLINGLAS VEGAS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP