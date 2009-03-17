Anything Less Is an Epic Failure

Today’s New York Post quotes Knicks GM Donnie Walsh from an interview on his team’s web site where he discusses “backup plans” if New York isn’t able to land LeBron James in 2010. Absurd.



“You always have a backup plan,” Walsh said from his Westchester office on the videotape, in which he answers submitted questions from fans. “I really didn’t know what the list of free agents were. “It wasn’t like I was going after LeBron or this guy. It was just, we have to get in the free-agent market. The market in that year, I won’t have to pick all the players. The fact we’re under the cap will put you in much more flexible position and not strung out over a long period of time where you can’t do anything. That flexibility is what I’m focused on, not the who, when and where.

First of all, he doesn’t know who the free agents are that year? Come on, Donnie. And after all of the build up, the speculation, the hype, the going back and forth, if the Knicks come out of the free agent sweepstakes with, say, Chris Bosh instead of LeBron? Epic failure on the Knicks’ part.

I guess a solid consolation prize would be Dwyane Wade, but with the way he plays and the load he has to shoulder in Miami every single night in order for his team to be competitive, he might not really be a great long-term solution.

If the Knicks don’t get LBJ, should it be viewed as a failure for New York?

Source: NY Post