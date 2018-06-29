Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Omar Cooper gave his players a simple challenge in a rec league championship game back in 2009: climb back after falling behind 18 at halftime, and he’d start an AAU squad for them. The players responded, and A.O.T. was born. Cooper still talks about that origin story; and there aren’t many who aren’t talking about the Running Rebels in 17U ball now.

Receiving national recognition and being highly ranked seems to be a pattern for the A.O.T organization, but receiving attention and high rank was not necessarily a goal of the organization.

“That wasn’t our goal with the boys or the girls but when you put hard work and passion with opportunity,” Cooper says, “the results can be great. We are blessed to see the fruits of our labor give kids an opportunity to further their career and give the players and the program national recognition.”

Former A.O.T. Lady Rebels Diamond DeShields and Lexie Brown are currently playing in the WNBA and Te’a Cooper is currently playing for Dawn Staley at the University of South Carolina. Current A.O.T. players Sharife Cooper, Isaac Okoro, and Brandon Boston are receiving multiple Division 1 offers, and Babatunde Akingbola is committed to Auburn University.

“It feels great to see past and present players get national recognition and live out their dream playing at the highest level because we all know early success don’t mean anything and can be poisonous for your future,” Cooper says. “If you’re not humble and don’t continue to work hard, it only takes one thing to derail you on your destination to success. To play college basketball with a chance to be a pro is a chance of a lifetime and we’re just happy that we can be a branch on the tree that provides that platform.”

Last year, A.O.T made an appearance in the 16U Peach Jam Championship game against Team CP3, and unfortunately came up on the short end of the stick. This year, through four EYBL sessions, A.O.T finished with a 13-3 record and a first-place bid in their respective pool for Peach Jam, and have redemption on their minds.