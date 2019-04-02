Getty Image

The Final Four will take place this weekend, but will feature little in the way of the star power expected after three of the top seeds in the tournament bowed out on the second weekend.

That doesn’t mean there’s not plenty of talent on Auburn, Texas Tech, Michigan State, and Virginia, but with the 2019 AP All-America teams announced on Tuesday, just four players from the three teams will be taking part in the festivities in Minneapolis. Michigan State guard Cassius Winston is the lone representative from the first team, while Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver made the second team, and Virginia’s Kyle Guy and De’Andre Hunter made the third team All-America squad — Auburn not having anyone on any of the teams or in honorable mention is fairly surprising.

Along with Winston, the first team is headlined by Duke’s dynamic freshmen duo of Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett, who become the second pair of freshmen teammates to make the first team together, a feat only accomplished by DeMarcus Cousins and John Wall before. Ja Morant from Murray State and Grant Williams of Tennessee round out the first team.