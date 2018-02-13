Apple Is Developing A TV Series Based On Kevin Durant’s Life

Getty Image

Kevin Durant‘s story and rise from poor upbringing outisde of Washington D.C. to NBA Finals MVP is an inspiring tale that’s been told countless times, and soon it will be the inspiration for a new TV show.

Variety reported on Tuesday that Apple is making a TV show based on Durant’s life as part of the company’s push into making digital content for its slate of original series. The drama series will be called “Swagger,” and though few details about the series are specific, it seems to follow his path through the basketball world as a young boy in Maryland.

Titled “Swagger,” the series is inspired by Durant’s youth basketball experiences. It will explore the world of Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball and the lives of the players, their families, and coaches. The series will be produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Television along with Durant’s Thirty Five Media. Durant and Grazer will executive produce, along with Imagine’s Francie Calfo and Thirty Five Media’s Rich Kleiman.

Thirty Five Media is, of course, Durant’s company. And he’s gotten more involved in digital and media initiatives in recent years as his business interests expand.

Durant has said that, much like LeBron James, he’d be interested in owning an NBA team one day. But much like James, he’s also influencing the entertainment industry in his own way.