Aquille Carr Drops 52 Points & Announces He Will Play Overseas Next Year

Aquille Carr has always been different, and now one of the most unique players we’ve seen on the high school level officially made his decision on where he’ll be playing next year. He’s not going to Seton Hall – Carr will be following in Brandon Jennings‘ footsteps and heading overseas to play professionally in Europe. He announced it on senior night while dropping 52 points in Princeton Day’s 121-82 win.

Check out the highlights, courtesy of The Mars Reel and Hoopmixtape.

Is he making the right choice?

