Aquille Carr Drops 52 Points & Announces He Will Play Overseas Next Year

#Video
03.18.13 5 years ago

Aquille Carr has always been different, and now one of the most unique players we’ve seen on the high school level officially made his decision on where he’ll be playing next year. He’s not going to Seton Hall – Carr will be following in Brandon Jennings‘ footsteps and heading overseas to play professionally in Europe. He announced it on senior night while dropping 52 points in Princeton Day’s 121-82 win.

Check out the highlights, courtesy of The Mars Reel and Hoopmixtape.

Is he making the right choice?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSAquille Carrhigh schoolvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 20 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP