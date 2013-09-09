Aquille Carr Is Showing Out As He Starts His Pro Career In China

09.09.13 5 years ago

First there was Brandon Jennings and Jeremy Tyler. Now there’s Aquille Carr. Originally committed to Seton Hall, the 5-6 Carr decided to forgo college and start his professional career overseas, and earlier this summer on a USA Legends Tour (playing with people like Tracy McGrady, Jason Williams and Gary Payton) he played well enough to receive a contract offer. Check out some of his best highlights from the summer.

Will he eventually play in the NBA?

