Aquille Carr Is Showing Out As He Starts His Pro Career In China

First there was Brandon Jennings and Jeremy Tyler. Now there’s Aquille Carr. Originally committed to Seton Hall, the 5-6 Carr decided to forgo college and start his professional career overseas, and earlier this summer on a USA Legends Tour (playing with people like Tracy McGrady, Jason Williams and Gary Payton) he played well enough to receive a contract offer. Check out some of his best highlights from the summer.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Will he eventually play in the NBA?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.