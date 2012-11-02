Aquille Carr Leaves Baltimore to Look For Fresh Start

For the last two years, we have faithfully documented the rise of 5-7 Baltimore high school scoring machine Aquille Carr (watch his insane highlights here).

Lately though, serious trouble has seemed to follow Carr. The situation in Bmore is serious enough that Aquile has officially left town.

HighSchoolHoop.com had an update yesterday on where the city’s reigning two-time player of the year has landed.

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook