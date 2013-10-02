Aquille Carr’s Ridiculous 2013 Summer Mixtape

High school legend Aquille Carr spent most of the past summer killing the competition overseas, including shutting it down at the adidas Eurocamp in Italy. However, he still had time to come home to Baltimore and show how it’s done during the Goodman versus Melo League showdown and the Will Barton Stop The Violence Challenge. Check out the highlights after the jump.
Will we see him in the NBA eventually?
I’m down with Aquille Carr’s skills and all … but can anyone tell me for sure that this guy can hold it down on D, cause I’ve seen highlights of this guy getting taken to the whole, or just not being able to stay in front of his man. Maybe it’s because of his size and all, but nevertheless he won’t get to the NBA if his defense is shadier than Steve Nash’s.