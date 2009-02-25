Are the Magic Soft?

When the Magic really put the hurt on another team – as they did to the Heat on Sunday – they do so by working their way from the outside-in.

So what happens when their outside shots aren’t falling?

In general, Orlando is incapable of setting a physical tone on the block, dominating a game in the paint in order to open up things for their shooters.



I feel terrible saying this about my Eagles – but there’s a comparison to be drawn between these two clubs, though they obviously don’t play the same sport. Philly’s coach Andy Reid insists that his crew establishes the pass first before they’re able to run Brian Westbrook or Correll Buckhalter against a defense, preoccupied with concern about the passing game.

The Magic have the same problem, applied to basketball. They want to knock down three’s from all over the court, and then try to get Dwight Howard the ball on the block when a defense is hesitant to double-team him.

However, that brings up a problem. What happens when they’re not hitting from deep? Last night, when the Magic went 9-26 from three, what did they do to compensate? In Stan Van Gundy‘s opinion, they didn’t really do anything.

“Our starting lineup brought nothing to the game. I’m embarrassed and disgusted by what I saw. I don’t know if our players are, but they should be. “Our guys want to talk about being a contending team. We’re still not tough enough and we don’t play hard enough.”

I ripped Dwight Howard in these pages not too long ago, saying that he really doesn’t bring the hammer like he could. But I don’t think that it’s fair to put all of the blame for Orlando’s “softness” on his shoulders.

And though there are some rumblings of “maybe Rafer Alston wasn’t such a great idea after all” as he went 4-12 from the floor for 10 points, 5 assists and 4 turnovers, I wouldn’t say that he’s the issue.

In short, I think that Orlando needs to establish some sort of “power game.” Dwight doesn’t have the ability right now to overpower an entire defense like Shaq did when he played in Orlando and L.A. His sweeping hook shot is improving, but he doesn’t really wear out anyone on the front lines with his offensive game. Chicago’s front line of Joakim Noah and Tyrus Thomas looked just as spry at the end of the game last night as they did right after tip-off. If they were going against the Diesel circa 1998, they would have had their hands on their knees, waving to the sidelines for a sub.

Stan Van Gundy can yell and scream his head off that his team isn’t tough enough, but right now, he’s not putting them in the right positions to prove their toughness. With four guys on the perimeter and Howard on the block, the Magic give up on every single offensive rebound unless it comes somewhere within Dwight’s hemisphere. If he doesn’t elevate and pull it down, they basically concede the possession and try to get back on D to prevent transition.

If I’m Stan, the one guy I get on is Rashard Lewis. In a big game against the Celtics in late January, Rashard crashed hard on the O-boards consistently, pulling down 9 offensive rebounds in a single outing. Maybe he can’t do that every night, but putting up a donut in that category shows that he isn’t putting forth enough effort.

I’d also incorporate some hi-low schemes. Both Rashard and Hedo Turkoglu have the size and the skill to operate at the free throw line, facing the basket, where they can drive, pass, or shoot. And by positioning another 6-10 forward there, Van Gundy would give his squad another player in position to attack the offensive board.

Maybe then they could prove that they’re not “soft.”

