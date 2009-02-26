Are the Pistons really better without Allen Iverson?

After Allen Iverson (back) left during the first quarter of last night’s Pistons/Hornets game and it was reported that he wouldn’t be coming back, N.O. color analyst Gil McGregor said, “I don’t know if that’s a bad thing or not. Some of [the Pistons] might want to play without him, without saying it.” And, almost on cue, the Pistons rebounded from a terrible first quarter (with A.I.) to pull off a near-upset on the road against a Western Conference contender (without A.I.).

Is there any truth to the idea that Detroit is better without Iverson? As the Pistons have struggled this season and currently sit two games under-.500, Iverson has been an easy and convenient scapegoat. After all, this is pretty much the same exact roster that just played in the Eastern Conference Finals, with the only significant difference being that A.I. replaced Chauncey Billups at the top. And while the Nuggets have since flourished with Billups running the point in A.I.’s place, a couple things have happened: People have developed a higher appreciation for Chauncey’s game, while also getting new fuel for the concept that A.I. might be closer to Stephon Marbury than any of us would like to believe.

One-on-one, I’d still take Iverson over Chauncey nine times out of 10. Just last season A.I. was third in the NBA in scoring, and he’s proven this season — most recently when he hung 31 points on the Spurs — that he can still get it done. But look at this like boxing; it’s all about styles and how they mesh together. And It’s no secret that A.I.’s style doesn’t fit with the Pistons, while Chauncey’s was perfect.

Over the All-Star break, I sat in on an interview with Iverson where he talked about not being able to play “my game” in Detroit. As reporters asked why he wasn’t shooting more — an almost hilarious contrast to the kind of questions The Answer was getting not so long ago — I could see that Iverson truly believes that Detroit would be a winner if they just let him do his thing, the way he did it in Philadelphia. But for this group, that doesn’t work. This is an older team, set in their ways, accustomed to everyone being involved and getting their fair share of shots. When that doesn’t happen, as we’ve seen, the Pistons mentally check out. In that aforementioned Spurs game, when A.I.’s teammates sat back and let him do his thing, that was the problem: They just sat back. Granted, the guys who should have been contributing — Rasheed, Rip, Tayshaun, Stuckey and the rest — couldn’t throw a baby carrot into Karrine Steffans that night, but they spent too much time standing around watching Iverson. And it wasn’t working.

The Pistons obviously aren’t a better collection of basketball talent without Iverson. But the reality is starting to sink in, even for the biggest A.I. supporters, that they are defintely a better team without him.