Are the Pistons really better without Allen Iverson?

After Allen Iverson (back) left during the first quarter of last night’s Pistons/Hornets game and it was reported that he wouldn’t be coming back, N.O. color analyst Gil McGregor said, “I don’t know if that’s a bad thing or not. Some of [the Pistons] might want to play without him, without saying it.” And, almost on cue, the Pistons rebounded from a terrible first quarter (with A.I.) to pull off a near-upset on the road against a Western Conference contender (without A.I.).
Is there any truth to the idea that Detroit is better without Iverson? As the Pistons have struggled this season and currently sit two games under-.500, Iverson has been an easy and convenient scapegoat. After all, this is pretty much the same exact roster that just played in the Eastern Conference Finals, with the only significant difference being that A.I. replaced Chauncey Billups at the top. And while the Nuggets have since flourished with Billups running the point in A.I.’s place, a couple things have happened: People have developed a higher appreciation for Chauncey’s game, while also getting new fuel for the concept that A.I. might be closer to Stephon Marbury than any of us would like to believe.
One-on-one, I’d still take Iverson over Chauncey nine times out of 10. Just last season A.I. was third in the NBA in scoring, and he’s proven this season — most recently when he hung 31 points on the Spurs — that he can still get it done. But look at this like boxing; it’s all about styles and how they mesh together. And It’s no secret that A.I.’s style doesn’t fit with the Pistons, while Chauncey’s was perfect.
Over the All-Star break, I sat in on an interview with Iverson where he talked about not being able to play “my game” in Detroit. As reporters asked why he wasn’t shooting more — an almost hilarious contrast to the kind of questions The Answer was getting not so long ago — I could see that Iverson truly believes that Detroit would be a winner if they just let him do his thing, the way he did it in Philadelphia. But for this group, that doesn’t work. This is an older team, set in their ways, accustomed to everyone being involved and getting their fair share of shots. When that doesn’t happen, as we’ve seen, the Pistons mentally check out. In that aforementioned Spurs game, when A.I.’s teammates sat back and let him do his thing, that was the problem: They just sat back. Granted, the guys who should have been contributing — Rasheed, Rip, Tayshaun, Stuckey and the rest — couldn’t throw a baby carrot into Karrine Steffans that night, but they spent too much time standing around watching Iverson. And it wasn’t working.
The Pistons obviously aren’t a better collection of basketball talent without Iverson. But the reality is starting to sink in, even for the biggest A.I. supporters, that they are defintely a better team without him.
These guys played half of their professional basketball lives with chauncey and a certain way, and now you throw AI in there, without a strategy, and tell them to figure it out? Of course they’ll be better without AI, they don’t know how to play with and play off him. This is a team being blown up, there is going to be many more mental checkout before this season is over. They might not make the playoffs.
they’d be better with that guy they traded away
If the team dont like him there and it looks like they dont,then hell yeah they better without him.How u gonna come to a team that won it all before and say.Yo Tayshaun,u George Lynch now,Sheed U my new Ty Hill baby,RIP,I know u been the shit here but look we need a Mckie off the bench,Stuckey Dumars wanna develop u but u E Snow until I bounce.Who wants to do that besides them players.
Ask George Karl…he would say yes.
Iverson was a great talent but he hasn’t adapted to his aging body and declining skill set. It is kind of sad to watch because AI is an NBA icon.
Man, remember back when the trade occurred and everyone was oohing and ahhing about addition of Iverson to the Pistons–and saying Chauncey had gotten his last sniff of the All Star game due to the big-time Western Conf. point guard competition? (I know I was.) I always thought Chauncey was overrated and benefitting from Pistons system. But evidently not!
I just hope AI can find his way to a ring at some point. I feel bad that it had worked out so poorly in Detroit. Just seems like that thing is a mess there.
Just a bad mix. This team needed more scoring, but it ain’t really AI’s fault that the players, with the exception of Rip, just really haven’t been playin up to potential. They had to expect more from Stuckey, Maxiell, Amir Johnson and AI really isn’t a halfcourt player, while the Pistons are. I’m still bangin on Joe D, cuz Wade, melo or bosh makes this a moot point
It looks even worse better when Chauncey steps into a golden situation in denver. Granter, he’s been ballin outta control on the quiet, but JR, Melo and Nene finally gettin it helps the scenery.
AI needs to take his time this summer and go to a situation where his style is needed, like Phoenix or Toronto , even New York
LOL @ couldn’t throw a baby carrot into Karrine Steffans that night!
I honestly think iversons skills have not diminished a lot yet. He has lost half a step but he is still faster than most guards in the L. It’s just not a good fit and curry sucks and rasheed is playing like he doesn’t give a shit. They all need to stop crying over chauncey and start playing ball
joe dumars is smart. he didnt get allen iverson for the regular season. the pistons got him for the playoffs; where chauncey stunk it up for the last 2yrs.
joe dumars got iverson for cap relief and flexibility off the court; on the court, again, this was a move made for the postseason. not regular season. this team won 64 games a few yrs ago and didnt even reach the finals. they know not to OVER-VALUE the regular season. in the playoffs, iverson and the pistons will be a factor and will be capable of knocking off a higher seeded team in the 1st round without homecourt to their advantage
yeah sure.
it’s just two contrasting styles of play. and that’s why i think A.I. should come off the bench with the scrubs. it’s just like the suns and shaq. one style when he’s on the floor and another when he’s off of it.
but i think you hit the nail on the head AB when you said that the pistons are too set in their ways to change too much.
plus, rip is still a little hurt that his boyfriend is gone.
The real issue is that everybody’s starting to wake up from the delusions and realizing that Iverson & Marbury are basically the same player. A.I. just happens to have been lucky enough to get a pass for the things he does from Day 1, while Marbury never got that kind of pass from anybody. I guarantee you if Iverson did what Marbury did with the Knicks, people would be playing violins for Iverson as if he were Jesus heading to the cross. They’re both supremely talented, but both dominate the ball, half-ass most of the time on defense, and leave tons of pissed teammates in their wakes. Except for rare cases, shoot-first & always point guards don’t win you titles or games.
AI would be better for the Pistons off the bench, playing with maxiell and Afflalo and all them cats who wouldn’t mind standing around…. but since he wants no part of doing what it takes to win a ring, its not gonna happen… oh well….
I think the biggest problem with Iverson is the fact whoever he goes against has a size advantage everynight…..and then the defense is screwed every night… stuckey and Hamilton is a big backcourt…iverson is a small guy…so all the big shooting guards just beat him up…oh well…next year will be Stuckey and Rip again…
Yeah sure Heckler if they even make the playoffs..
As much i have always looked at AI as the true ballhog of the league i will give him credit and say its not his fault RIP never worked on his own game as far as creating shots and over relied on Chauncey setting him up.. or is it his fault Rasheed Wallace hasnt played a good game or series since 06 and is STILL getting into the ref’s faces about shit other players go through on a daily..
Tayshaun’ game was thrown off earlier in the year with all that point forward BULL.. Maxiell was a one year wonder.. and wasnt even that wonderful.. Stuckey is the only bright spot but it all comes down to coaching..
Curry is horrible and he should have been fired once it was apparent he didnt have the balls to bring AI off the bench.. AI has no business starting on THAT team.. they been about defense for those 5-6 consecutive years.. now they throw in a jacker to replace TWO defensive players?? how proven is Stuckey on D??
But Joe Dumars MUST have a plan.. this looks too mornonic for a man who has been successful for a half decade..
the pistons knocking off a higher seed in the playoffs???? WTF…wow…someone must be blind…I think OKC has a better chance of that happening…
RIP = starter….Iverson = Bench.. = = wins!!!
and line of the year goes to AB with “couldnt throw a baby carrott into Karrine Steffans that night”
LMAO!!! priceless
I hate to say it because I am a serious AI fan, but they are better without him. They want to play their game and resented Billups being traded in the first place. The only person who could coach the Pistons as presently constructed and get them to play to their potential is maybe Larry Brown. He coached most of the Pistons before and he coached Iverson. I believe his system of screens for both Rip and AI would fully take advantage of the team’s talents, plus getting them to buckle down on defense.
But the fact of the matter is I believe Rip, Sheed, and Tayshaun don’t want to play with Iverson at all and are basically bordderline throwing the season away to prove a point to Joe Dumars.
At the very least Iverson should come off the bench and let the old vets play with each other while he drops buckets for the second unit.
yall are all correct when you say allen iverson should be coming off the bench. i agree. this team is imbalanced when he starts.
however, you are wrong (doc, hhhhh, tim, laskshow) when you say the pistons are washed up. they will make the playoffs as a low seed.
and they will be pure danger for say orlando. or even miami or atlanta; should the pistons get a 5th seed. as long as the pistons are in position to get the 6th seed and face orlando, detroit will be in good shape.
who knows how it will actually turn out. but if it turns out that way, that is a matchup that favors the pistons. yall will be eating crow soon.
yall will learn not to challenge me. watch and we’ll see..
irrelevant…the Pistons had to try something. it was clear they were not going to compete for a ‘chip or even the east anymore with the old line-up. Stuckey was playing well enough, and everyone thought bringing in A.I. would reinvigorate them. I don’t blame the Pistons at all for trying this. something had to be done. its now clear this wasn’t the right move…time to blow it up. I’d keep Rip and Tayshaun to rebuild around and trade the rest of the marquee names for talent or pics…but then again, thats why i’m posting on a blog and not running a NBA squad.
For most of Iverson’s career, his style of play hasn’t translated to winning. There was that one year where it all came together(2001) but otherwise he’s not the kind of player where others will feed off him. Chauncy was a perfect fit for the Pistons and they traded him off, that was the last guy I’d have traded on that team.
AI’s teammates do like him…I don’t know where that comes from…Eric Snow, Webber gushes over him every chance they get on TV…Why would they do that if he was the T.O. of the NBA as some of you like to imagine…
If AI came off the bench would Sheed play harder, would Tayshaun assert himself, would Rip not get beat off the dribble every other defensive possession, Will stuckey consistently knock down his J, will Kwame Brown reverse his production, would Amir Johnson turn into the player they projected him to be, would Jason Maxiell get the minutes he deserve???
The answer is NO. To a man the pistons have refused to fuse. They are letting petty mess distract them from trying to win. Chauncey was Big Brother on that team. He really represented any and all the swagger that group had. I didn’t even know to what degree that was until he left. He had an ability to talk to each guy and make them accountable (except Sheed until it counted)…Iverson is not a leader as far as talking and catering to egos. He just attacks. Put him on the bench…Cool…
I’ll ask this though… If Michael Curry and Joe Dumars really felt that they had a Championship team IF ONLY AI would buy into being the team’s 6th man, wouldn’t you think they would have made that happen by now?? Do you think Dumars is that inept to not know how to assert his authority for the greater good? I don’t think so…
I think Dumars is getting a great view of who is not worth keeping around and he will be in a great position to totally overhaul his squad for the better. As long as AI is the blame RIP, Prince, Sheed, Stuckey all maintain their trade value and mystique…Iverson goes on to be a free agent and makes a decision to go to a Winner or go to a contender or just make money until he retires…
All in all Detroit is not a bad group of players, but they are playing like a horrible team. Iverson tried shooting less and being a cog in the greater machine, but that didn’t work and the same with RIP, but it isn’t working…They don’t have a quality staff that can re-tool and inspire so they will fail…
They weren’t beating Celtics or Cavs anyway, so Detroit fans start lobbying for the next big names you want to see as a Piston…Say bye to Sheed and AI…Say bye to East Finals for a few years…
I am a big fan of AI since his college days but let’s face it, AI has never committed to a certain point, to be a part of a win-win situation.
I mean, it has always rely on the fact that he could not pass the ball. I was watching the Pistons lately and there’s no ball movement, the basic thing is Allen passes-Tayshaun gives back-Allen drives eventually to his left and misses his layup and everybody get back on D.
You want a team that work with AI, you better give him a real PG (stuckey is no one), a strong rebounder and role players. And a coach who likes to think but never talks.
You guys blaming AI for Piston’s fall needs to get your shit straight. Is it AI’s fault that Rasheed jacks 5 3’s a game and shoots 42% while grabbing only 7.5 rebs as a 7 footer??? Is it AI’s fault that RIP is shooting 4% less while shooting the same amount as last year? Is it AI’s fault that Michael Curry is another Mike Brown/Mike Woodson… an idiot?
Prince has been the only consistent player this year, and the coach is trying to make a him a PG… you kidding me? Prince is the worst point-forward I have ever seen. Foo can’t dribble or drive right, and looks like a hunchback when setting up the offense.
These guys are professionals and gets paid millions. They need to suck it up, adjust, and play hard. None of the Pistons are SUPERSTARS or players that are capable of carrying the team like AI. They are superior Role Players just like Ben Wallace, and needs to act like one. If they let AI do his thing, while others play hard, they could be one of the best teams in the EAST.
Some dude compared the pistons player to the old sixers of Lynch, Ty Hill, and others. IF AI can LEAD THE WORST TEAM IN THE HISTORY with the SIXERS, why couldn’t he do the same with the superior teammates that he have now?? Too many Pistons have big egos and are bunch of crybabies. The only reason the Pistons won the finals that 1 year was because the Lakers were dysfunctional and Karl Malone got hurt. Only reason the Pistons made it to the Eastern Conference Finals was because the EAST was WASHED UP.
People say AI is a bad teammate or a bad passer… you are dumb. All his old teammates love AI and he creates lots of shots for others.
I think the pistons need 2 let AI do his thing.They cannot get any weaker (lol).Iverson is one of da best 2 ever play da game ,the pistons need 2 be lucky they have a great player like AI.People need 2 stop puttin da blame on da team it is not they fault,its da big man up in da front office fault for hireing dat weak coach.Curry has not done any thing since he been there ,he should of started off coaching middle school kids or something (REAL TALK).Curry was not even good at plan basketball so how can he coach it.The pistons are better off plan without a coach,but what do I know im just a fan.All I got 2 say is AI keep doing u F everybody else.
AI is still the answer and if they let him go free they will win.Remember Iverson was really brought in for the playoffs to combat Piston woes and huge scoring droughts
Mike Curry, Mike Brown and Mike Woodson are the only idiots in the league?? Very suspect. Especially when two of them are smart enough to allow their great players be great…
AI can pass, but he isn’t a giver by nature on the court.
Let’s be clear…Iverson isn’t 6’6″…This is why so many people thinks he should be Steve Nash…He is a Hall of Fame scoring guard, who averages more APG than Tracy, Vince, Kobe, Roy, Joe Johnson, Billiups, etc… His Assist to Turnover ratio is not far off of 2:1…
What do you want…He isn’t Kobe and He refuses to believe that because he isn’t the MJ guard prototype that he can’t be a dynamic scorer and attacker…Get over it.
For the genius that compared him to Marbury and Steve Francis…Let’s see who gets into the Hall of Fame first. Let’s get a great publication with some juice to do a poll on what other players feel about AI…The only players I’ve heard beef about Iverson was Salmons…Larry Brown praises him despite all they went through, Cheeks praises him after what they went through, George Karl praises him, And less than a month ago Curry was defending him and letting people know AI is not the issue…
I guess hate makes the world go round so in 2020 when Iverson is being inducted in the Hall of Fame we will truly be able to look back on a true Icon. Not Winner, Leader. Not Kobe or MJ. Not LBJ. Just one of more transcendent and dominant “little guys” to ever play…
diego
i admit it i said the same about chauncey and the allstar game lol but i did say i rather have him over iverson
iverson is a team killer always said it the only way he works is with bad teams like philly but they dont have at chance at winning
every championship team is better without iverson
Here are the Piston’s two major problems right now: Rasheed and AI. Rasheed needs to screw his head on straight, the guy shots more 3s a game than most sg/sfs in the league, and he ain’t really that great at it. The guy will always whine and whine instead of playing the damn game.
AI needs to come off the bench, the guy has great court vision, and great passing ability…but he REFUSES to use it. If you watch Detroit games, at least 80% of AI’s passes are made after he has already jumped into the air. Rip’s game is completely suffocated by AI’s lack of ball movement, Rip runs around through screen after screen and the other teammates are setting back court motion plays, while AI massages the ball and plays with himself. Once the other teammates stop moving, he will THEN drive and toss up some shit up, or drive and desperately throw the ball out to the 3pt line.
AI can be one of the best passers in the league (check out his cross court bounce pass through Grant Hill’s legs, best pass this year), but he WON’T. His refusal to change his playing style goes against what the Pistons are, and it’s the main reason he will leave the league without a ring. No team will win a ring with him starting. Period.
@ kudabeen
“Mike Curry, Mike Brown and Mike Woodson are the only idiots in the league?? Very suspect. Especially when two of them are smart enough to allow their great players be great…”
I am ATL native, so I watch almost every Hawks game. I also watch tons of Cavs game since they air a lot on national TV… that said… do you watch those games?? It’s like watching a middle school game. Only reason the Cavs are doing well is because they have one of, if not, the best player in the world named LBJ. ditto with the Hawks except they are doing ok since they have a good player named JJ. only plays you will ever see is ISO with LBJ or JJ and a pick-n-roll with LBJ and JJ… their coaching is so predictable and horrendous…
1 thing i will agree is, if Mike Curry let AI do his thing, they will be lot more successful
@ ian
Iverson… a team killer??? no chances of winning??? all the championship teams are better without Iverson???
Now you are getting to the level of morons.
Let’s see, Except the Heat and the Celtics… all other championship teams going back to 1991 were, the Spurs, Lakers, Bulls, and the Rockets. No other superstars did or is capable of what AI did. Did TMAC ever lead his team out of the 1st round? CWebb? Yao? Dwight? VC? Did CB, Mailman, Stockton, Ewing, and other superstars win a championship??? so they are considered losers and team killer??
Iverson for the most part of his career, lead his team to the playoffs so his teams had no chances of winning??
AI lead the team where AARON MCKEE and ERIC SNOW attempted double digits in shots to the NBA finals… and single handily defeated the Lakers in 1 game, and gave chances in others… so AI is still a team killer, a loser, and a player who gives his team no chances to win???
the real prob with detroit are:
1. they dont want to play with a.i.
2. stuckey IS NOT the future for detroit.
3. sheed is back to his old blazers half-hearted antics.
Yes Kevin K.. Right now at this moment..
AI is a team killer.. Denver was better when he left.. And Detroit will be better when he leaves.. And its not hard to lead your team to the playoffs in the East.. Ask Philly post iverson.. shit they made it a couple of times..
And Iverson was at his best when he was held in check by his coach.. And that is the problem now.. Everyones says he has heart, hes a lock in the HOF, etc, etc.. it makes him think he doesnt have to change his ways and as long he is jacking and not passing no team will win a championship with him.. because he only wants to start.. peiod..
I totally agree with kevin k. Also a I is not the problem why rip ANd sheed suck
kevin k how about posting your opinion and leave it there
you sir are talking out your ass
did i say the only way iverson is kinda important is with a bad team like in philly
what happened when he went to a good team with another star??
shit happened because he isnt a good team player what happened when he substituted billups a player that morons like u think is worse than iverson because u only look at stats.
and u call me a moron what team has ever won shit with a player like that?? and half the players u mentioned are overrated and known chokers iverson was lucky enough to go deep in year when the east sucked bad.
NO TEAM WILL WIN WITH HIM and its proven denver and detroit shit detroit went from a dark horse contender to crap why because of the answer. stick with your stats and the 40 shots iverson needs to score 30 c where that will get u. oh wait ask detroit
quest sorry im bashing your boy hehehe
kevin k
did philly fall from the top seeds when iverson left?? did denver get past the first round with iverson?? did denver improve when iverson left?? is detroit worse now with iverson??
dude this shit isnt even funny but hey im the moron not the team results
the same shit that happen to marbury teams happen to iverson teams but hey since u like one but not the other lets judge then differently
@IAN
your idiocy continues to amaze me. do i have to answer your dumb questions???
1. no, but only reason they made the playoffs is because EAST SUCKS. 2 games below 500 and they made. Currently, they are at 500 and they are 6th??? you shitting me?
2. no, but when did DENVER ever get out the 1st round?? 93-94. if i remember correctly, it was when they made an upset against the Sonics with Deke.
3. yes, but the improvement has to do more with NENE and KMART beasting it up
4. Is it AI’s fault that Rasheed is playing like shit? RIP is playing like shit? Stuckey is not the future? they have a rookie coach? guys like Amir Johnson, Aaron Afflo, and Jason Maxiell are underachieving?? IF your answer is yes, then I guess it is AI’s fault…
@ IAN
When did i ever compare Chauncey with AI based on STATS?? now you are putting shit in my mouth.
Was Denver ever a winner with AI or without?? NO
Was Carmelo, a STAR ever lead his team?? NO
So when did AI ever go to a good team with a star????
Dont even bother saying Detroit with RIP, Prince, Sheed, and Stuckey as stars because they are not…
Denver being 3rd in the West is a fluke. Teams right below them such as Utah, Portland, Rockets, and the NOR all had their main players injured. Against the top 6 teams in the West, Denver is 6-9. If season ended right now, they are playing either Utah or NOR. Result another 1st round bye with Chauncey or not.
Detroit was a dark horse contender??? WTF you smoking crack now?? People kept mentioning Detroit being 4-0 b4 the trade… HMMMMMMMMM they played Indiana, Washington, Bobcats, and the Raptors… 4 WORST TEAMS IN THE EAST and Chauncey played like shit in those games.
@ IAN
the fact that you compare STARBURY, who have never gotten out of the 1st round, left the Twolves because he felt he was overshadowed by KG, hated by his coaches and his teammate to AI who lead his team to the FINALS, a MVP, who is loved by his teammates and the coach shows that you are a moron NAH MEAN????????? GG,NUFF SAID, GOOD NIGHT~
someone said AI treid fitting into the machine, ummm no..when it came down to coming off the bench between him and Rip, and a reporter asked him what he thought, he just looked and said ‘what’s the right answer?” He didn’t even think hey if i play the same amount of minutes even though i wont start, i might help this team…but no, he just thought about him getting his name called out in intros.
And to whomever i said the Pistons were washed up, I didn’t say that…If they didn’t trade Billups they would be 2nd or third in the east right now…I know that.
I remember C Webb saying AI is the hardest player to get your offense off of cause he has the ball so much…so that would be a reason why Rip and Sheed and Tay are sucking….When i player dribbles to and around a teammate instead of passing…well thats just crazy.
Joe Dumars rolled the dice and it didn’t work. So He let’s AI walk and gets a do over on the money he invested in Chauncey’s deal. The team was sliding as it was the last few years. The big key will be the moves they make this summer or next (if they don’t overspend this year). That’s when they can reopen the window.
kevin k just read the first 2 lines of all your posts and could tell right away they are full of shit
kevin k
please gtfoh u dont know what the fuck u r talking about
its awesome the way u call it fluke the denver shit stfu
kevin k
just read the last line tim wrote in his first post and the second post and that is a player that was iversons teammate talking i think he knows more shit than u.
kevin k
iverson is a team killer like almost everyone has posted but loved how u singled me out
btw see how stupid it looks to have all these posts directed to one person
kevin k
one more for your ignorant ass i compared what happens to teams when the player leaves not stats or anything else but u r too slow to get that
annoyin isnt it?
@ tim,
I remember Cwebb saying that in TNT where he said you basically need 4 robots or 4 guys who play hard and only D to surround AI… that been said, CWEBB was playing with AI when he was pretty much washed up, no Larry Brown, couldn’t jump or reb, couldn’t play D, and nowhere near his Sac days… Also, if you actually watch the Pistons, AI doesn’t dribble around while his team just stands and watch….
@Ian
Your 1 liner is amazing. Almost Everyone here thinks AI is a teamkiller just like you huh? Do you even read other’s comments? An idiot that compares Starbury to AI huh?? The false perception and stereotype that AI has received in his career is your only evidence huh??
I don’t ever recall a “team killer”, a loser, and one hated by his peers ever being a MVP and leading his team to the finals. Do you??
You call me ignorant and said,”one more for your ignorant ass i compared what happens to teams when the player leaves not stats or anything else but u r too slow to get that…” but in your earlier post you said,” stick with your stats and the 40 shots iverson needs to score 30″… that is talking about stats you MORON. talking to you is like talking to a mindless idiot.
To make it simple, I singled you out because you are an idiot.
AI was a bad fit for the Pistons from the gate. He and RIP play the same position and their games do not fit well together. Iverson was sent to Detroit basically for cap space, I thought everyone knew that. When asked if he would come off the bench he said he would do what’s best for the team. Seeing that his stats are down and his team is losing, I suspect that he would. However, the coaches may be intimidated to request this from him given how great a player he is. I don’t think this is AI’s fault. I think he was brought into a situation that was bound to not work because of the players that they have. It was mistake for Detroit to trade Billups unless they got an all star starting PG in return. Period. Hopefully next year, Iverson will go to a team that he is a better fit for. He is not a prototypical player. He is special. If teams would stop trying to change his game, and bring him into a situation that compliments his game, then they will be successful.
Now had Detroit traded Rip for Iverson, this would be a much better fit, then he would be in the backcourt WITH Chauncey where he would have flourished.