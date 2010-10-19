Are the Toronto Raptors the NBA’s worst franchise?

***EDITOR’S NOTE: We received a significant amount of backlash for this post, with angry readers calling us out for not being factually on point (the errant claim that Vince Carter was left out of the Raptors’ 15th Anniversary celebration), for not being thorough in our analysis and for being disingenuous in our motives for posting this piece. For the most part our critics are absolutely correct, this article is not up to our standards. Some of the judgment that went into this post was not great, starting with the misleading headline – we can admit that. And if we are going to make tough claims like the ones put forth in this piece, we need to back them up with a lot more facts and analysis than we did in this post.
A lot of other sites might have just taken the post down and buried it – we’re not going to do that. We are going to man up, admit our mistakes and promise to do better. You, our readers deserve that. Without you, we are nothing, and we will fight to win back anyone we lost with this type of sloppy work. It won’t happen again.
— Patrick Cassidy, Director of Content
Once again, the Toronto Raptors are in rebuilding mode. After two more highly-publicized bad breakups this summer — Chris Bosh leaving in free agency and Hedo Turkoglu forcing a trade — the Raptors are left with no big names or potential All-Stars (at least for 2011) on the roster. Having missed the playoffs again last season with Bosh and Hedo, the team is expected to finish way out of postseason contention this time around.
Andrea Bargnani, the former No. 1 overall draft pick, is the leading returning scorer and identified go-to guy. Jose Calderon, once considered an up-and-coming star point guard in the League, is now known more for his porous defense than his solid passing and shooting. Linas Kleiza, who took a break from the NBA last year to play in Greece, will be one of Toronto’s top scoring options. Leandro Barbosa, former NBA Sixth Man of the Year but seemingly an “old 27,” leads the second unit. The team is also depending on the development of second-year swingman DeMar DeRozan, still-unproven big man Amir Johnson, and rookie forward Ed Davis to bring them back to relevance.
There aren’t too many bright spots if you’re a fan of the Raptors these days. Is the franchise in this position because of the selfishness of its superstars who have come and gone? Or is there something about the Raptors that makes them more of a pit stop for guys like Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady, Bosh and Hedo and not a realistic long-term option?
As expected, Turkoglu was booed loudly last night when his Phoenix Suns played at Toronto. Turkoglu didn’t deliver on the $53 million contract he signed with the Raptors, getting in trouble for excessive partying in Toronto and looking like a shell of the player who just recently helped the Orlando Magic to the 2009 NBA Finals. One year into his Raptors deal, he was traded.
“People have to realize it’s not always the players,” Turkoglu said in an interview with the Toronto Star. “People just (have) to see what’s really going on and make a judgment after that. I’m not a random guy. Chris Bosh was an All-Star. Other guys, All-Stars, too. You have to ask them what was the reason that they left. Then people will realize … instead of just going after the players. Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady, whatever. I know (Bosh), I hope he doesn’t get booed. He gave a lot of good stuff for this organization. I think he deserves to be welcomed in a nice way.”
Turkoglu made similar comments earlier in the summer, vocalizing the “nobody wants to play there” sentiment that many outsiders hold of Toronto as an NBA city.
So is the Toronto Raptors’ management just that bad? Is it something about the city? Have NBA players bought into the misconception that Toronto is a small media market?
The undeniable fact is that the Raptors have a hard time keeping its stars in town. And whether it’s a trade or a free-agent move, the spokespersons for the organization have proven to be bitter. After Bosh signed with the Miami Heat, Toronto GM Bryan Colangelo accused the five-time All-Star of “checking out” on the team last season. Carter, arguably the best player to ever wear a Raptors uniform, was left out of the franchise’s 15-year anniversary celebration. On more than one occasion, management has put spite in front of professionalism.
Turkoglu may be right. Don’t get me wrong, Hedo flat-out just didn’t perform last year, and is passing the buck a little by failing to take account for his role in the breakup, but maybe there is more to the story.
In the end, the fans in Toronto are left in the all-too-familiar position of following a mediocre team. The team has some young talent, but given the track record, what reason do Raps’ fans have to believe guys like DeRozan and Davis will stay with the franchise should they develop into All-Stars?
With not much to cheer about, maybe the Raptors’ faithful should look beyond blaming the players. This scenario has happened far too often in Toronto for it to just be the players’ faults for their bad break ups.
Vince Carter wasn’t left out of the 15th anniversary celebration. The Raptors were going to honour him prior to a game in Toronto last season, however he declined the invitation because he knew the crowd would boo him during the ceremony.
The Toronto Raptors problem is simple – they are run by a pension fund that lacks decisiveness in its decision-making and is more concerned about $ than winning. This situation, coupled with the stigma of ‘playing in Canada’ (even though Toronto is one of the largest and wealthiest cities in North America) causes players to want to leave. Colangelo was smart to try and build the team around non-American players as they’d be less inclined to leave upon attaining stardom but it’s too bad he chose the wrong non-American players. It’s a damn shame the Raptors never found a way to lure Steve Nash. Oh what could have been.
They need a new coach. They need to develop DeRozan into a highflying scorer. But he’ll eventually leave too. How sad. And the worst franchise of all time is the Charlotte Bobcats
hi im casey mack and im fishing for comments…you chose the right bait ill give you that, but you already kno that since the raps are one of the most commented on teams on this website…go raptors
@ Cavelier, co-sign homie.
I dont blame Bosh for leaving, he never had a real team around him. I mean J.O’Neal, Turk, are you for real? And then blaming Bosh when you could’ve traded him in February, pure foolishness.
Players did quit on the team but management has been unfairly spared blame, its time to point the finger at the right place. I actually cheer for the Raps, but until somebody buys them they aint going nowhere with a Teacher’s Pension Fund calling the shots.
They’re coming down to Montreal to play the Knicks at the Bell Center, I’m gonna buy a Bosh jersey and boo both teams all night. I’m a life long Knicks fan living in Canada. Dolan has been fucking up the Knicks, and Teachers have been fucking up the Raps, I love the NBA…
As bad as the Raptors have been, how did the Clippers and Wolves get a pass on worst NBA franchise? If you’re gonna talk performance, the Raptors have made the playoffs more times in the past 15 years than the Clippers. The management on Toronto’s level, although inept @ times, has been light years ahead of the Clippers. The scouting, although the players eventually leave, have produced players that have produced in the NBA (Carter, McGrady, Damon Stoudamire, Camby, Bosh to name a few), the owner of the Clippers is so incompentant he gets sued by a housing project, and the Clippers are such a joke that they can’t even have their court logos changed to reflect their name at times.
As for the Wolves, don’t even get me started on David Kahn, his point guard fetish, or his mancrush on Darko among other things. I live in T-Dot, I’m not a Raptors fan, but seriously, the bashing on the city from Dime really is starting to get friggin annoying. And Hedo Turkoglu of all people is the foundation for this argument? Seriously? Has anybody seen what he’s done this preseason?
Toronto needs to stop spending money on sissy American basketball players, who can’t handle any rough weather, multiple languages, culture, good food, etc. and stick to people from all other parts of the world, then hope all the young Canadian players coming up refuse to play anywhere but in Canada, like classless American players who demand to play only in the US. However, like Canadian hockey players, they probably won’t be that ignorant.
Maybe if TNT and ABC gave the Raptors a game on TV, EVER, it would help things.
A dude like Bosh wants star power, his name to be known, even when the Raps are in the playoff hunt, or winning Atlantic division championships, they can’t get on TV.
There are some issues with the organization BUT the Raps are in a great market with a huge loyal fan base. They deserve better.
With that said, the Rap are going to have a tough year. They have a young exciting team who wants to dunk and make highlight reals eveyr play, but realistically they aren’t making the playoffs. Hopefully their core of players can develop something and next season will be a bit of a break out year
LOL Tryin to pick up traffic, Casey?
This article could easily be
“Are the Minnesota Timberwolves the NBA’s worst franchise?”
or
“Are the Los Angeles Clippers the NBA’s worst franchise?”
I’m not even gonna rip the Clips cuz EVERYBODY knows they hold the title. Been around 40 years with nothing to show for it. Shitty owner. Injured players or players who don’t meet potential.
Let’s discuss the Wolves, who been around since 1989. Had one of the top players in league history. Screwed him by tryin to pay Joe Smith under the table. Lose 3 draft picks because of it. Had Latrell Sprewell turn down 21 mil and actually retire than play for them. Then traded the frachise player that they got for KG to Utah for draft picks. After wasting 3 first round picks last seasons on the same position then trading the best pg prospect to Denver as their “savior” refuses to play for them and stays in Spain.
As bad as the Raptors franchise has been judged by the American media, Wolves have been waaaaaaaaaaay worse.
1 division title each and Raptors lead em in all-stars and even a Coach of the Year award winner.
Raptors led the league in attendance for 3 years straight. Wolves? Don’t even ask.
When the Wolves and Magic were born, there was no rules on draft limitations, meaning the expansion teams could get a 1st overall pick. 6 years later, when the Griz and Raps were founded, all of the sudden, Stern puts in a rule that expansion teams couldn’t get the 1st overall pick. As much bitchin and whinin goes on about the Raptors being so bad, their draft record has been solid. Stoudamire, Camby, Carter, McGrady, Bosh, Bargnani, DeRozan. As well as solid trades for Antonio Davis and Charles Oakley and good free agent signings in Turkoglu(who played like a bitch and should NEVER EVER be referenced when writing any story about players not liking the city or franchise. it’s a joke everytime he opens his mouth and Phoenix will find this out)and Kleiza, who’s already done more for the squad in preseason than Hedo did all of last season.
Writers need to stop acting like players just up and left for no reason.
1) Carter quit on the team and asked to be traded
2) McGrady wanted to be the man on his own team and go home
3) Bosh, on the other hand, said he wanted to be the man, but left to go play with his friends as the 3rd option
4) Stoudamire wanted out when Isiah couldn’t get ownership and bounced.
5) Turkoglu, I ain’t even gotta talk about
Not even close to the worse franchise.
Done droppin knowledge…
Carter was going to be honoured but he declined and didn’t want anything to do with the anniversary celbratinos
1)Vince gave it his all in his prime, it’s just time for him to go. Nothing wrong with that.
2)Tmac wanted to be the franchise and also earn money. Raptors did not realize he had that kind of potential he just had to go to another city. But same time when he was with the Raps, Tmac is not ready as a franchise player anyway. Again nothing wrong with that.
3)Bosh gave it his all for 7 years and had little success in a couple of playoff series. He wants to win and he deserves to choose where he wants to play. About being the main man he realized he cannot carry a franchise by himself. Nothing wrong with that.
4)Turkgolu does not want to play in this city and was just in for the money. Expect him to do the same in Phoenix because they are not the same team without Amare, Marion, Joe Johnson, Diaw. And we know Turkgolu only likes to play hard when he is a part of a powerhouse team. Plus he always demands the ball and says playing wing position is not his game. Well guess what goodluck with that in Phoenix.
5)Jermaine O’Neal is washed up and overpaid so good for the Raptors to let him go.
6)Marion, I don’t think they really thought about keeping him for long.
Vince Carter and Chris Bosh are the only Raptors superstars I give credit to. They played hard and dealt with the losses and poor roster they’re given with. Sometimes when you’ve been losing a lot you just gotta think and move on. Like all of us they just want success and they did not find it in Toronto.
Rebuilding phase is long and painful but every team goes through it. Worst franchise? maybe this season. But of all time I don’t think so.
k dizzle got it in one. gotta remember the canadian dollar hasn’t been on par with the american dollar for the last 15 years, being worth somewhere between 70 and 90 cents most of the time…which means the raptors management has been at a distinct disadvantage, revenue versus salary, compared to all other nba franchises. raps need to dump calderon and get a big man, but remember…colangelo almost got diaw and chandler for calderon and turkododo this summer. but yeah the raps may be worse than everyone but the wolves this year.
The Clippers and Timberwolves are by far the worst franchises in the NBA. The Raps have never been very good, but those two teams are always a mess.
You have to think that Collangelo/the Raps front office passed on getting Al Jefferson from the Wolves. They had the same if not bigger TPE from Bosh leaving, and I’m guessing they would have had better draft picks to offer. And to replace a 20-10 jump shooter in Bosh with a 20-10 post player in Big Al (to complement the jump shooter in Bargs) would have been ideal. But no.
Also, although the Raps landed some good draft picks in Stoudamire, Camby, Tmac, Jamison(Carter) and Bosh, the other 10 years of draft history have landed such 1st round gems as: Jonathan Bender, Aleksandar RadojeviÄ‡ (what the sh!t?), Mo Pete, Michael Bradley, Kareem Rush, Rafael AraÃºjo, Charlie V, Joey Graham, Bargnani, and Roy HIbbert (J O’neil).
The jury is still out on Derozan and Ed Davis, but really … WOW.
K Dizzle spitting TRUTH today.
This is one of those articles that says “hey, we need to get 200 hits to the website, lets blast CANADA!”. You could talk about SOOO many different teams that are worse than the Raps, Wolves and Clips already been covered…but look at the Hornets. Owner dumping players for cash, over and over just because, because…well, just because.
New York has one of the WORST owners in sports HISTORY, I don’t think there has been a guy who has spent more money for nothing but shit year after year. The Knicks are apparently in the biggest, bestest and baddest city in the entire universe, have close to the highest payroll every year, and it’s a god damn miracle if they make the play offs. They tank for 4 years, just in hopes of luring a top free agent during the biggest off season in history, and they have to settle with Amare. They probably won’t make play offs again.
The Hawks, for years and years, had less people watching their games than the average pickup run on Sunday afternoon at the local community center.
The Cavs…worst record in the NBA this season no doubt. The city is shit, and the fans just got fucked by their star worse than any star has fucked the Raps. Even Vince whining his way out of Toronto wasn’t as bad as LeBron giving the Cavs a huge middle finger on national tv.
So yeah, this article is bullshit. So is your fucking face!
Turkoglu is a clown. Management didn’t do anything wrong to him. He’s just being sour. It’s funny he’s trying to pin his situation on management. He didn’t play hard. He took stupid shots. He didn’t learn the offense.
i feel sorry for Phoenix fans when he said, “That’s how I play…” Bahahah!! Basically, he’s not changing. Enjoy Turkoglu, Phoenix.
I think a bigger question is “Is Dime Magazine the worst Canada hating basketball rag on the planet?
Based on how crappy their website is, the answer is YES.
I’m a ball fan, not much of a hockey fan and I live in the T.Dot. It’s funny, American’s always report that American Players don’t like Toronto (yet they party their asses off on Saturdat nights before the 1pm Sunday games) yet these same players (Raptors or visitors) sign Toronto/Canada’s praises to the local reporters. Who’s lying?
If you talk NHL, you’d think that the 6 Canadian franchises were the only good ones, and 75% of the American teams will fold (or move to Canada). Media hears what it wants, and reports what will sell (or atleast create chatter).
I don’t want to boo CB4, and he said all the right things up until July 1st. After that, he went a little AWOL but I guess that’s expected when you know all along you’re about to join 2 of the best players in the L.
VC said all the wrong things and admitted to quitting.
TMac said he wanted back, but ran for the spotlight (and then never got outta the first round)
Canada knows ball. Hell, we invented the game, but when there are 29 other teams that get looked at first and 1 tucked away up in the North, it’s tough to come out looking good. We build a winner the right way (see the 2010 Toronto Blue Jays) win some games, make some playoffs, and Toronto will get some cred.
A wise man once said, “if you build it, they will come”.-James Earl “Moonlight Graham” Jones.
Tj
My theory is that it is not the city of Toronto or its location that make it unattractive to basketball players.
I think its the name and the jerseys. If you were in the NBA would you want to play for a team named after a dinosaur from a 20 year old movie and dress in purple?
Its ridiculous, they have the worst name and uniform in pro sports, if you had a choice you’d bail on that too. It would be a bad look for a D league team.
Contrary to popular belief many NBA cities are colder, smaller and make players pay more taxes and they keep and attract players.
The Raptors third jerseys are blue and white Huskies jerseys. They switch to that and the whole franchise turns around.
Oh and they are not the worst franchise, they aren’t great but they’re profitable.
You curse yourself when you leave the Rap Pack, Just ask Vince-Tracy-Damon-Camby and many many others…bunch of HAS-beens. Hedo was garbage before he even came so no love lost and Bosh? Well, I REALLY hope he proves history wrong.
Worse than the Clippers? The Clippers have been as a bad a franchise for twice as long. At least Toronto isn’t cursed. Lots of their draft picks are stars. Elsewhere.
Casey has to show he covers the entire league and this is what he comes up with about Toronto? I expect much better from Dime Magazine. Don’t cover a team if you have no clue what your talking about. This article could have been written by a ten year old in Florida. I expect better Casey, smarten up.
McGrady left. However, after their rookie deals, Bosh signed a 4 year contract and Carter signed a 7 year. They wanted to stay but eventually left because the team was uncompetitive. I also believe the Canadian sports media’s obsession with hockey is also a factor as it diminishes their exposure.
Worst than Cleveland with Dan “Comic Sans” Gilbert?
Look at their opening night starters:
Mo Williams
Anthony Parker
Jamario Moon
JJ Hickson
Anderson Varajeo
REALLY???
As a raptors fan, I must say that you’re habit of simply DESCRIBING problems without actually giving any insight as to WHY YOU THINK those problems exist makes for a very simple and shallow read. This is an opinion post, by the way- why not try to give us some of you’re OWN views instead of simply describing things so that they seem like an absolute fact?
But seriously? It because things like this happen:
[www.youtube.com]
wow.. I read smack thinking finally no reason to comment today cause u left Toronto alone..
then come back to this s**t?
garbage article by a garbage writer.. at least i have a name this time… piss off Casey Mack
as always, TO gets bashed, TO is possibly the best place to live in N.America. Not too much gang violence, UNIVERSAL HEALTHCARE, etc. Plus teams that are worse than TO: GRIZZLIES r u f’in kidding me. they r a joke, LAC, we all know why, TWOLVES, BOBcats, Hornets- once CP3 leaves u’ll see how bad that team is. Plus chemistry is more important than talent. It seems as though in whichever format, the US is always hating on Canada. 5th biggest city in N.America, behind NYC, LA, CHI and mexico city.
Completely agree with Bizz and mechamat. How did the wolves and clips escape this title?? T.O fans actually show up to games good or bad.
our star players would have stayed but we couldn’t build contenders to keep them here. Rob Babcock set us back several years!
this years team will fight hard and hopefully the young talent develops. good chance we won’t make the playoffs but hoping for a top 3 pick.
Wow, come one guys? The Raptors? Who wnats to bet they win 30 games this year with DIME blasting them through every single one.
No comparing the T-Wolves and Clippers have had FAR worse histories. Shit, like control pointed out the Hornets have been worse and don’t forget GSW.
We all know you did this article to get responces, and i guess your plan worked. Congratulations dime
30 comments only, FAIL.
Yup, now you can stop bashing the Raps just for comments, on the next one.
Why does Dime hate Canada and the Toronto Raptors soo much? Every week there is a new article aimed at taking a nice steamy dump on the franchise, and indirectly the city. American media at it’s finest.
Defo not the city, Toronto is an amazing city and one these guys should feel privileged to live in. However, I assume its got to be the management. If Chris Bosh wasnt a leader, why was he made out to be one for so long? Why didnt they surround him with players that were/are (i.e. players like Billups) They seem to be in the zone of not competing and not being that bad to have high picks. In the end, this could be the best thing to happen to this team.
I’d be remiss not to mention how much I hate the Hedo trade as Im a Suns fan! Yeah, he might be good for a season but hes got 3 after that at a price I shudder to think about.
I applaud Patrick Cassidy for that post at the beginning of the piece. However, I think its the terrible writers you guys have taken on. I mean, they are really pretty bad and do tend to overlook the facts, it makes you guys look second rate. I used to be a big reader but slowly I found myself reading less and less. Maybe you ought to reconsider some of the staff you have.
K Dizzle and Control – I salute you guys, couldnt said it better myself.
I was actaully in Toronto the other week and incidentally they had the NBA Jam Canada out. And the crowd was amazing down at Dundas, really surprised me as usually whenever I go I see Maple Leaf stuff everywhere!
So enough with this Toronto sucks stuff. Hedo Turkoglu is a moron and I fear for my Suns and more importantly it sucks for Steve Nash. It sucks…
Toronto have been around for fifteen years and have made some really bad decisions but they are still a relatively young franchise.
There is also the fact that the Clippers, Cavaliers, Nets, Nuggets and Pacers are all as bad if not worse.