Are You “America’s Top Baller”?

Remember Duane Causwell, the 11-year NBA vet who was the 18th pick in the 1990 NBA Draft and played for the Kings and Heat? Well if you didn’t have what it takes to be “America’s Next Top Model” or on “America’s Best Dance Crew,” Causwell is giving you a chance to be “America’s Top Baller.”

Currently working on a new reality show with film and TV producer Mark Skeete, Causwell is looking for ballers in the rough.

“I’m excited about the possibilities of the show,” Causwell said. “There are a lot of ballers out there who should be playing pro ball but they’re not, and we are going to give them their shot. The magic of ‘America’s Top Baller’ is that it goes beyond being a simple competition program for athletes. It also integrates socially compelling themes: academic achievement, court skills, and personal character. To be a basketball star, you need a combination of all these qualities.” Causwell is currently casting 30 amateur basketball players who will participate in a 12-week competition where the winner will take home the title of America’s Top Baller, a contract with a sports agent, a cash prize of $50,000, a signature sneaker line of their own and a chance to live the dream playing professional basketball. The show has yet to be picked up by a network, but Causwell hopes to have it on the air by this summer.

Would you try out for “America’s Top Baller”?

Source: Blackvoices.com