Are You “America’s Top Baller”?

Remember Duane Causwell, the 11-year NBA vet who was the 18th pick in the 1990 NBA Draft and played for the Kings and Heat? Well if you didn’t have what it takes to be “America’s Next Top Model” or on “America’s Best Dance Crew,” Causwell is giving you a chance to be “America’s Top Baller.”
Currently working on a new reality show with film and TV producer Mark Skeete, Causwell is looking for ballers in the rough.
“I’m excited about the possibilities of the show,” Causwell said. “There are a lot of ballers out there who should be playing pro ball but they’re not, and we are going to give them their shot. The magic of ‘America’s Top Baller’ is that it goes beyond being a simple competition program for athletes. It also integrates socially compelling themes: academic achievement, court skills, and personal character. To be a basketball star, you need a combination of all these qualities.”
Causwell is currently casting 30 amateur basketball players who will participate in a 12-week competition where the winner will take home the title of America’s Top Baller, a contract with a sports agent, a cash prize of $50,000, a signature sneaker line of their own and a chance to live the dream playing professional basketball. The show has yet to be picked up by a network, but Causwell hopes to have it on the air by this summer.
Would you try out for “America’s Top Baller”?
Source: Blackvoices.com
Without hesitation I would.
Yea why not, that is a crazy package for the winner.
No! Without hesitation, I am not good, I am like a shorter, skinnier version of Luke Walton, I have a good feel for the game, but am way too slow to be playing. And I can’t pass like he does. I have a good feel for the game and know what should be done to make my team win, but that’s easier said than done, that’s why I coach
If this was ‘America’s top YMCA level baller’…I might have a shot.
Truth is less than 1% of the people hooping are good enough to play in the league. Its an incredible long shot whoever wins this competition even gets a sniff at the NBA.
That said, should be entertaining!
hell no, id get my ass embaressed…im 5’7. but this sounds like an awesome concept for a show
What type of “Pro ball” they talkin about possibly playing afterwards? Where they doing the try outs? If they had one in Detroit, I’d see if I could take the time off work to hit it up…maybe see YOUNGFED there lookin like Alfonzo Ribero and throwing bricks around.
I’m like a shorter, whiter, less athletic Rodman, without the personality. In other words, give me a call when they come out with “America’s Bottom Baller”. That sounds maybe a bit too homoerotic. Let’s go with “America’s Worst Baller”. Actually, I’m in Canada, so it’d have to be “Canada’s Worst Baller”.
hook me up. im the poor X200000000000000 man Kobe.
haha, control. I’ll take a ticket just to watch that…keep me posted. lol
How many of those Next Top Models are actually some of the top models out there? Granted Jabbawockies are alright, but they’re 15 minutes are pretty much up..you can only take so much of dancers with creepy masks.
I’ll be surprised if a show like this gets made. If they are good enough to make it in the pros…get into the d league or some shit…
Well at least we are all honest about our game or lack there of
Oh man control, thanks a lot, now I can’t concentrate on my work since I’ve got visions of YOUNGFED aka Alfonso Ribeiro practicing free throws stuck in my head… :)
One of my boys in college had an internship with FOX Sports and actually pitched them pretty much this exact same idea. His title was “America’s Next Top Draft Pick.” I wonder if this sprung from that pitch.
AB
Tell your boy to get the documentation proving it…and sue. It don’t matter if that’s what happened or not, it’s the American way.
I’d sign up ASAP.
This is almost like being drafted in the first round
a couple years ago, hell yea i’m in there! but a few birthdays and some ankle injuries later i prolly wouldnt win. but i’d still try out and compete like hell, prolly bust a few people’s ass along the way
hell yeah! for the love of the game alone…like GEE said, the package is crazy! plus, any of us in here could use the publicity lol!
it’d be good to get a brand ambassador in there tho….. ;-)
then again, count me out. this is a reality TV show, and i HATE reality TV. with a passion
Hell yeah
i would, i have confidence in my abilities…i would have to hit the gym hard cuz im currently out of shape…..even if its not nba, playing pro ball and living out of playing bball is a dream come true.
i’d do it
Yeah I’ll give it a shot if I can spare some time.
so y’all that would try reckon you are the best non-professional baller in the land? you better be dropping lines like Wilt in whatever bush league you are in, if not – why bother?
@ sirak, with that attitude u aint going anywhere in life man.
I’m signing up!
What does he mean by “academic achievement”? Half the league would be disqualified right there…he’ll probably end up choosing the next Etan Thomas or Chris Dudley.
I actually own this card! ;-)
I think that show is a great idea. I have been looking for shows like that all my life and im not even old yet…lol
Let me know when its time to show up.
Wherever the call is im there. As a matter of fact me and my potna.