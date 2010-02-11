Are You Serious?!

02.11.10 8 years ago 19 Comments

When I hopped on a plane out of town on Tuesday afternoon/evening, it was to escape the record snow on the East Coast. Today, I look out my window after working for a while this morning, and I see this. Are you serious?! It’s nothing like the storm that dumped nearly 16 inches in Philly, about 20 inches in central New Jersey and from 10-16 inches around New York City, but today’s snow in Dallas figures to push the season total into territory not seen since record-setting storms of the 1970s.

At Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, 150 flights were canceled this morning, some of them because of the snowstorm on the East Coast. I’ve already been getting e-mails from colleagues and other industry folk that won’t be getting in now until Saturday night! So with that, we persevere. We’ll still be bringing you the best All-Star coverage around, so be sure to keep checking back.

What’s the weather like where you are?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSALL STARDimeMag

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP