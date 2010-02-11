When I hopped on a plane out of town on Tuesday afternoon/evening, it was to escape the record snow on the East Coast. Today, I look out my window after working for a while this morning, and I see this. Are you serious?! It’s nothing like the storm that dumped nearly 16 inches in Philly, about 20 inches in central New Jersey and from 10-16 inches around New York City, but today’s snow in Dallas figures to push the season total into territory not seen since record-setting storms of the 1970s.
At Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, 150 flights were canceled this morning, some of them because of the snowstorm on the East Coast. I’ve already been getting e-mails from colleagues and other industry folk that won’t be getting in now until Saturday night! So with that, we persevere. We’ll still be bringing you the best All-Star coverage around, so be sure to keep checking back.
What’s the weather like where you are?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
shiiiit…im in toronto right now bout to drive back to north nj/ny maybe even philly first but fuuuuck that now
You guys make me laugh ! I’m in Montreal Quebec ,the temperature here is like that 5months per year lolol stop complainning !!
VA is just now gettin dug out from all the snow, 2 snowstorms in a week and a half. Crazy weather
where is global warming when u need it, right?
It’s 8 degrees in ‘Sota. We get used to it.
@shiptar – Oh beleive me with all the cold weather were getting…When it gets hot this summer it’s going to be really hot. Record setting watch.
shiptar
Global warming should just be called climate change. The pendulum for weather across the world will swing wider and wider, creating more and more extremes of both cold and hot weather. In otherwords, shit will get fucked up, you, I and everyone we know will probably die as a result…true story.
Baltimore, MD – after the last two storms, we had 26 inches in my backyard. Piles of snow in the street higher than my head. I haven’t been too many places farther north during the winter time, but this is the most snow I’ve ever seen!
(cue people from Buffalo/Milwaukee/Minneapolis telling me about the 3 feet they get every year haha)
It’s not too bad here in L.A. 64 degrees
hahaha suckers. You’re getting our normal winter!
@control I agree about more and more extreme weather. Which also means more hurricanes, tornados,..
Some climateologists say we are on a way to another ice ige, cause it’s normal that over millions of years climate changes.
Some say that global warming is just a conspiracy theory of western nations, so people would change their opinions on nuclear energy and we won’t depend so much on arab and russian oil.
But as you said, shit will get fucked up, this way or another.
A side effect of global warming is more extreme weather, like this record setting snow storm (I’m in Philly, btw, and the snow basically shut the entire city down). An ice age is also a projected side effect of global warming, ironically.
Global warming has to do with the increase in the near surface air temperature. If you look at the temperature increase that happened during the 20th century and compare it to increases during past centuries, you will see the extreme pace that the Earth’s temperature is rising.
I study climate change for a living, and it’s all really simple: climate change is all about general trends. If the world is getting warmer over the course of decades that doesn’t mean individual years can’t be cold. Meanwhile, what we’re seeing right now is cold, wet weather. There’s a big difference between weather and climate. Yes, climatic fluctuations are expressed in extremes – just be sure not to connect every weather event or individual year with global warming, cause the reality is much more complex.
Things that make you go….. hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm
If everyone in the whole world farted at the same time, i wonder how that would effect global temperatures.
Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm……..
DC chillin gettin 2 snow storms in 1 week. over 25 inches. Easy.
LMAO @ Jay.
hahahahahahaha!
There is a reason I live in Vegas always sunny and warm its 54 and sunny.
A beautiful 66 degrees in Phoenix, payback for the 6 months of hell we suffer!
Global warming is a fuckng fairy tale… and Al Gore is the Pied Piper of bullsht