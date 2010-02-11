When I hopped on a plane out of town on Tuesday afternoon/evening, it was to escape the record snow on the East Coast. Today, I look out my window after working for a while this morning, and I see this. Are you serious?! It’s nothing like the storm that dumped nearly 16 inches in Philly, about 20 inches in central New Jersey and from 10-16 inches around New York City, but today’s snow in Dallas figures to push the season total into territory not seen since record-setting storms of the 1970s.

At Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, 150 flights were canceled this morning, some of them because of the snowstorm on the East Coast. I’ve already been getting e-mails from colleagues and other industry folk that won’t be getting in now until Saturday night! So with that, we persevere. We’ll still be bringing you the best All-Star coverage around, so be sure to keep checking back.

What’s the weather like where you are?

