Are You Serious? Shaq’s Weirdest Cameo Yet

After being sick the past two days with the flu, it’s good to be back in the office. So while going through all my unread e-mail, I came across this. Amazing in it’s obscurity. I listen to a lot of music, but I’ve never heard of the band Owl City. Check out their music video for the song “Vanilla Twilight” with a very odd cameo from Shaq after the jump.

Why do you think Shaq is in this music video?

Source: Ball Don’t Lie

