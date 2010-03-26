Are You Serious? Shaq’s Weirdest Cameo Yet

03.26.10 8 years ago 22 Comments

After being sick the past two days with the flu, it’s good to be back in the office. So while going through all my unread e-mail, I came across this. Amazing in it’s obscurity. I listen to a lot of music, but I’ve never heard of the band Owl City. Check out their music video for the song “Vanilla Twilight” with a very odd cameo from Shaq after the jump.

Why do you think Shaq is in this music video?

Other Articles Surrounding Shaq:
Best (And Worst) NBA Nicknames According To Dime Readers
Create-A-Five: Building The Perfect NBA Center
The NBA’s Top 10 Frontcourts

Source: Ball Don’t Lie

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMagShaquille O'Neal

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP