Are You Serious? Shaq’s Weirdest Cameo Yet

After being sick the past two days with the flu, it’s good to be back in the office. So while going through all my unread e-mail, I came across this. Amazing in it’s obscurity. I listen to a lot of music, but I’ve never heard of the band Owl City. Check out their music video for the song “Vanilla Twilight” with a very odd cameo from Shaq after the jump.
Why do you think Shaq is in this music video?
Source: Ball Don’t Lie
You don’t listen to enough shitty music
I like owl city.I know the song but Ive never seen the vanilla twilight video though .
1) that song SUCKS! WTF!!!!!
2) is shaq just hurting for cash? no but something like this raises question. or maybe he is just bored?
3) shaq’s one line “take me with you”, was he talking to lebron about the nba finals cause he aint done crap to help HA!
C’mon Son! “Fireflies”
Can’t say enough how much I hate Owl City. Ughhhhhhhhhhhhhh.
wow, so much hate for Owl City. It’s a beautiful song. What’s up with our Dime readers hating on beautiful music.
shaq’s quite the actor… also this song sounds exactly like every other owl city song….
I hate owl city more than any other band in the world. I’d rather jump off a bridge than listen to their music :(
correction
its not a band, its one guy. so its musical artist “Owl City”
fireflies is awesome well good awesome would be too much.
That shit gets no play in my car lol
Pile o’ crap of a tune. I’d rather plunge sharp knives in my ears than listen to that shit again….
better than Ronron’s appearances in those hip and hop videos.
haha fireflies man!
#13
[www.youtube.com]
Ronron is amazing in this video HAHAHA with guest appearance by Brooke Hogan. goooood stufffff
sounds exactly like the postal service…but it’s still okay
Still gotta go with his cameo in “Freddie Got Fingered” as his weirdest.
[www.youtube.com]
This song reminds me of the last time I was put on hold.
I try to be reasonable and respect every artists craft but Owl City annoys the shit out of me. Ditto for the lame tramp Kesha…
Wow. LOL. It sucks to be old and desperate…
Heard the radio down here, as the dj introduces the song as from, ” A band called Owl City, which is really just one guy named Adam.”
Still one of the worst actors. Ever. Even for a cameo. Kaaazzzaaaammm.
Shaq wants to hook up with more video vixens so he decided to become one.