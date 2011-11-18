Arizona Stays Undefeated; Syracuse Basketball Coach Involved In Police Investigation

Besides having an insanely fine wife, Steve Lavin is doing a phenomenal job at St. John’s. Coming into their matchup with Arizona last night, they were 3-0, full of life and full of potential. In a few of their wins so far, they’ve already stormed back from big deficits, letting their defense and athleticism do the talking, and with fifteen minutes left (down seven), it looked like it might happen again. They raced back, overwhelmed ‘Zona in pretty much every way possible and retook the lead. The ‘Cats didn’t have any standout performances, but they got solid games from a number of players, including Solomon Hill (15 points, six rebounds) and when they found their stroke at the end, they just had too much, winning 81-72. Nurideen Lindsey had 18 for St. John’s … Mississippi State has a ton of talent, but like their star big man, Renardo Sidney, you never know what you’ll get from night to night. Sidney didn’t show up last night in their 69-60 upset of No. 18 Texas A&M – he didn’t even make a shot – but Dee Bost kept up his great start (20 points, four steals) and the Bulldogs showed their teeth … Andre Drummond (11 points, 14 rebounds, four blocks) finally stepped it up in UConn’s 20-point win over Maine while the rest of the top 25 teams all won as well: Florida, Alabama, Michigan and Missouri … Since he retired, Shaq hasn’t stopped the dissing. Kobe‘s taken heat. So has LeBron and Pat Riley. Even Chris Bosh got thrown under the bus for perhaps the 100th time in the past year. Shaq seems to have unlimited ammo. He’s like ‘Pac fresh outta the pen, calling out the whole East Coast. People love O’Neal, but still, someone has to set him straight. Turns out it was the owner of the New York City nightclub Mars 2112 that had to give the Diesel a little taste of rejection. Shaq rolled up to the club this weekend rocking a pair of jeans, a sweatshirt, tennis shoes and a beanie (you can check out the look here), and they wouldn’t let him in because of his attire. O’Neal apparently calmly asked, “Are you serious?” then walked down the street to another club that would gladly welcome him. We’re not into bending the rules for celebrities, but if we owned a club and Shaq wanted in, best believe we are opening the doors. As long as he isn’t wearing what he wore on Halloween, we’re good. These club owners better watch their backs though. Expect Shaq’s next book to call Mars 2112 a boring establishment that is dead for nine months out of the year, has nasty females and smells like s— … Keep reading to hear about Aaron Brooks going to China and a new college sports scandal …
Shaq’s always been a two-faced type of person. He knows how to present himself as cool and he will fuck you if you don’t know better.
Jim Boehiem better get on this quick or else he’ll get the same treatment the coaches at Penn State got. It’s not the same situation (so far), but he’ll get generalized based off the Pen State situation.
Shaq is a clown. I feared this would happen when he eventually retired. He’s become more and more annoying.
what’s with star-bury white ashy armpit?.is he on that ish??
I’m glad Andre Drummond is starting to get his groove in the NCAAs, but damn, what’s up with that 1-8 FT shooting? And Renardo Sydney’s 0-8 FGs? Is he even trying?
that is a club with a come self respect.. although you can call it a dumb move, rejecting shaq will actually improve its image.
smart move from brooks
* a club with some self respect… it’s morning where I am..
Is Marbury eating low fat vaseline now?
between drummond and ant davis, the guy who i think will have the better nba career is definitely…
As far as skillsets are concerned
Drummond can be the next Shaq… or the next Jerome James.
Anthony Davis can be the next KG… or the next Jonathan Bender.
The choice is theirs. It all depends on their will and dedication to improve.
One more thing…..
*Tebowing*
“[Blocking shots] starts with being long-armed and you can’t be a shot blocker by going up before he releases it. Marcus Camby texted me after the game, and I asked if he watched the game. He said ‘I watch every one of your games.’ I asked if Anthony (Davis) looked like a young Camby and he laughed and said ‘yeah.’ I then joked and said he shoots better though.”
-Coach Cal
I see Aaron Brooks staying in China for a long time cuz of his celebrity status as per NBA player/Yao teammate. And the he will eventually go back later in his career to pursue an NBA ring.
@Bear “low fat vasoline”
Nice! You get the comment of the day award.
How can you guys ignore that? Give this dude his props
Between Davis and Drummond, I’ll go with my hometown kid who has more of an all-around skills set.
Davis was a 6’3 guard just a few years ago. So he has a huge advantage in that his mindset used to be that of
“Man, if i was that tall i’d be…”
We all have said that before, now Davis gets to live it. He’s just a puppy right now, reminds me a lot of Darius Miles when D was in high school. Anthony Davis needs to stay closer to the basket and take his time expanding his game. He really shouldn’t be hoisting up 3pters for the next 3years or so. That’s why KG was so good, he focused on that mid range game and his ability to post up with that high release on his jumper.
Drummond is the size and athleticism to be Dwight Howard, but he doesn’t seem to have the work ethic yet. I could be wrong though, only time can tell. Once Drummond decides to focus on a specific aspect of the game (defense, rebounding, post game, shooting) he will be much better. It seems like he is just working on pure athleticism right now.
Yeah, if I were to choose one, at this point you’d be a dummy not to pick Davis.
I’m really pulling for the Mammoth child though. I hope he takes basketball seriously and becomes a basketball player, not just some dude born with natural gifts who happens to play basketball. The league needs quality bigs.
I echo what Chi said about Shaq.
I also echo what he said about D&D. You know what? I’m just going to let him handle all of the posts today. Just say something sexy about Dirk and something about how I turned into David Beckham in the 3rd inning of the softball game last night and just started kicking the ball instead of catching it.
Drummond really looks like Amare in some angles. Built like him too.
All I gotta say about the Bernie Fine thing is that once the victim reached 21, he was already a grown-ass man. Unless he was drugged, tied down or held at gunpoint, no way that shiz would’ve happened unless it was consensual. Come on, son.
@DIME
HEre is a video of one of the local kids around here.
His name is Jordan Ash and this is a video of him in 8th grade. He’s 5’11 and dunking. I don’t know what’s gotten into kids these days but in 8th grade, anyone under 6ft who could touch the rim was considered a freak athlete. This kid is dunking during games. Anyway, he has a wet jumper and a slick handle as well.
[youtu.be]
Actually here is a better video of him dunking.
[youtu.be]
The kid actually is doing the Lebron cock back one hander dunk with ease. Which tells me two things. One, Lebron needs to stop doing that dunk because it clearly is easy to do if an 6ft freshman is doing it. And two, this kid will be one of the best guards in the state from the moment he steps foot on the court at St. Joseph’s this season (Alma-mater of Isiah Thomas, Evan Turner, and William Gates of the hoop dreams documentary).
I hate athletic kids man. In 8th grade, I was 12 or 13, I could barely walk without falling. My knees were bigger than my damn thighs and this little prick is dunking. At 6′ tall. I remember seeing this one kid play, he was about 6’5″ and he was 15. He was just smooth, had some nice hops, nice shot, decent little handle. I wanted to Tonya Harding him out of hate. I am a full fledged hater of all kids that are more skilled at things than I ever was or ever will be. Little kids who play better golf than me? Screw them. Bastard doing Lebron dunks in 8th grade? Eat it. Those little musicians and artist punks? Stabbed. Crap…
So last night my niece played her 2nd game of the season. She has a teammate who is one of the top freshman in the state. 6ft tall with guard like handles and agility. This girl is like Candace Parker.
So during the game the ball gets stuck between the corner of the rim and the backboard (happens a lot at girls games for some reason). The ref is walking over to get another ball to dislodge it and continue the game. Before he could even motion for a ball, the 6ft freshman takes two steps and snatches the ball down…. Everyone else didn’t realize what they had witnessed. I blurted out “What the hell?!?!? how did she… can she dunk?”
At that point i think everyone in the gym kinda realized what just happened. The refs just stared at her as she handed him the ball.
Oh and on top of that, there is an 8th grade girl who should be attending the school next year (she won’t as her AAU coach will probably have her at his private school instead) who is easily the best player at her school…girl or boy. 5’10, PG ability, shoots a true jump shot, and from what i hear she can nearly dunk right now. I can’t believe what these kids (just in my local area) are capable of.