Under Armour Reveals Curry One “Dark Matter” All-Star Colorway

01.28.15 4 years ago

Warriors point guard Stephen Curry led every player in fan voting when he was named a starter for the Western Conference in the 2015 NBA All-Star Game. So it makes sense Under Armour would release a new colorway of his signature line with the Curry One “Dark Matter” colorway.

Dark matter composes nearly 80 percent of the universe, but scientists are unable to physically see the basic building blocks that comprise the mysterious substance. As Under Armour notes with this colorway, Steph’s own brilliance stems from an internal drive that’s hidden from all the flashing on-court cameras.

A custom made atom-inspired woven label inflects the tongue, with an emphasis on the mysterious energy surrounding Dark Matter. Purple Rain camo acts as a backdrop for X-Ray accents speckled throughout the upper. Charged Cushioning helps Steph’s explosiveness and an Anafoam upper provides support and lockdown for some of the most intense cuts on an NBA court.

The Curry One “Dark Matter” will be available in limited quantities on Friday, February 13th in New York and online at UA.com, Eastbay and Foot Locker.

