Under Armour Reveals Detailed Look At Kemba Walker’s Anatomix Spawn PE

12.17.13 5 years ago

Today, Under Armour revealed a close look at Kemba Walker‘s Anatomix Spawn PEs. Doused in a White/Capri/Orange colorway, these sneakers are actually the first Anatomix Spawn PEs to hit retail. They are now available in his hometown of New York City and Charlotte, retailing at select Foot Lockers for $120.

The shoe can be found at the following Foot Lockers:
* New York City â€“ 34th Street
* New York City â€“ Times Square
* Charlotte â€“ Carolina Place Mall

Earlier this season, we got detailed images of Stephen Curry‘s PEs, including his purple-based away version. Now, check out the images below for a closer look at Walker’s kicks. You can also watch the video for a look into the design innovation and performance benefits of the shoe.

What do you think?

