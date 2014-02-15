Under Armour Unveils Stephen Curry’s NBA All-Star “Purple Voodoo” Anatomix Spawn

Today, Under Armour unveiled what Stephen Curry will be wearing during his first NBA All-Star Game this weekend: a “Purple Voodoo” edition of the Anatomix Spawn. Taking inspiration from New Orleans’ connection to the spiritual world, the upper’s smoky graphic symbolizes the mystery surrounding Voodoo.

Also, the colors indigo (sacred color, removing evil) and purple (physical strength, wisdom) both have significant meaning. These are available at UA’s online store now so head on over to scoop up your pair.

