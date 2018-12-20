Aron Baynes Broke His Hand Against The Suns And Will Undergo Surgery

Getty Image

The Boston Celtics have been plagued by injuries in recent years. Last season, they were without arguably their two best players for the better part of the season as Gordon Hayward recovered from a devastating injury on opening night, while Kyrie Irving nursed a nagging knee issue that eventually required surgery.

The C’s were excited to have everyone back healthy this season for what they hope to be a Finals run, but it’s been a slow process integrating everyone back into the lineup and amid new injuries that have forced them to alter rotations.

They got even more bad news on Wednesday night when center Aron Baynes left the game in the first half and was ruled out of the remainder of the contest with an undisclosed hand injury. Now, Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that Baynes has suffered a broken hand that will require surgery and keep him out indefinitely.