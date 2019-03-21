Aron Baynes Went To The Locker Room With An Ankle Injury Against The Sixers

03.20.19 52 mins ago

Getty Image

The Boston Celtics have been an up-and-down squad all season, which is why they currently reside in the fifth spot in the East despite being preseason favorites in the conference.

Even so, Boston has owned the Sixers for the last two years, beating them in the second round last year and entered Wednesday night’s matchup at 3-0 on the season agains their rivals in Philly. Midway through the second quarter, it appeared like it would be more of the same as the Celtics ran out to a double-digit lead on the road against the Sixers.

Unfortunately for the Celtics, that’s also when they saw one of their key role players go down, as Aron Baynes limped to the locker room after landing awkwardly on a block attempt. Baynes came down on Marcus Smart’s foot and rolled his ankle.

