Arron Afflalo Making the Most Out of the Mile High

After being tossed to the wayside by the Detroit Pistons and their financial woes, Arron Afflalo is looking like the next big steal for the Denver Nuggets.

As I have mentioned before, Detroit deserves a lot of credit for Denver’s success over the past few seasons. Detroit chose Darko over Melo in the draft, gave up Chauncey Billups for a disgruntled Iverson, and most recently traded Afflalo and Walter Sharpe to Denver for a future second round pick.

Denver is becoming a rehabilitation site for bargain bin-tagged players to come in and improve. Dahntay Jones and Chris Andersen have flourished and even Renaldo Balkman has shown some flashes of being a legitimate NBA player (although I still think he was one of the weirdest first round picks ever). However, these are also the same Nuggets who gave up Marcus Camby for peanuts not too long ago. That aside, as their record attests, they are not afraid to pull the trigger on multiple trades.

After losing Jones to free agency and the Pacers, the Nuggets acquired Afflalo with the hopes of being Jones’ defensive successor to the team. Afflalo, who was drafted by the Pistons 27th in the 2007 NBA Draft, has fallen in and out of Detroit’s rotation over the past two seasons. He joins the Nuggets with 149 career games in which he’s averaged 4.9 points and 1.8 boards. In eight games with the Nuggets so far, he has upped his statistics across the board, and with his bigger role on the team, has produced with 10.4 points a game.

When watching Afflalo this season, it seems as if he has gained an extra step and is faster with the basketball. He is a mosquito on defense and is successful at pestering bigger guards and making them pick up their dribble more quickly. The loss of Jones is beginning to look like it will hurt more on paper and in scouting reports than it will actually change the dynamic of the Nuggets this season. Afflalo knows his role and embraces it with full force. He is a better shooter than Jones and is just as quick. Another trait that Jones and Afflalo both share is their unlimited motor and never giving up on a possession.

For these sorts of role players, next year is never guaranteed. Jones moved around through the NBA and D-League before landing with the Nuggets after a stint on the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Afflalo was a phenomenal college prospect that has had mixed results as a two guard in the League thus far. He now has an opportunity to make a name for himself in the same fashion that Jones did.

Afflalo is going to get minutes this season and on a team as offensively top-heavy as Denver, they need a defensive-minded talent. Whether Afflalo is the answer or not, someone on the Nuggets is going to have to step up and adopt the role of shutdown defender. Otherwise, we might be seeing the no “D” Denver Nuggets once again.

Next up in Denver’s player resurgence: Johan Petro…I couldn’t even get through typing that without laughing.

