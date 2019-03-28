James Harden’s Profile Inspired This Illustrator’s Stunning Works Of Art

James Harden is in the midst of his most dominant season as a pro. His historic scoring spree has planted him firmly in the discussion of the best offensive players of all-time, a byproduct of which has been the Rockets’ resurgence as the biggest threat to topple the Warriors dynasty.

He has a chance to win his second straight MVP award, and there’s been no shortage of exultant media coverage as Houston’s megastar guard has enraptured us with his record-breaking streak of 30-plus point games and endless highlight-reel plays.

He’s even inspired one graphic artist to create a series of works focused entirely on the Beard’s distinct profile. Croatian illustrator Filip Peraić combined his talent and abiding fandom to produce 26 interpretive portraits, each one stranger and lovelier than the last.

