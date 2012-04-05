Asher Roth x UNDRCRWN “College Champion” T-Shirt

With the 2012 National Championship taking place earlier this week, UNDRCRWN and Asher Roth came together again to create a dope t-shirt. This “College Champion” T is inspired by a famous Sports Illustrated 1977 cover with Indiana State’s Larry Bird. There are only 100 pieces available, so if I were you, I’d head over to UNDRCRWN’s online shop or get lucky and find one of the select shops and college campuses that carry it.

