Asher Roth x UNDRCRWN “College Champion” T-Shirt

#Style – Kicks and Gear
04.05.12 6 years ago

With the 2012 National Championship taking place earlier this week, UNDRCRWN and Asher Roth came together again to create a dope t-shirt. This “College Champion” T is inspired by a famous Sports Illustrated 1977 cover with Indiana State’s Larry Bird. There are only 100 pieces available, so if I were you, I’d head over to UNDRCRWN’s online shop or get lucky and find one of the select shops and college campuses that carry it.

via HowToMakeIt

What do you think?

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSasher rothLarry BirdStyle - Kicks and GearUNDRCRWN

