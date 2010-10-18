Nobody really knows what’s going to happen this year in Miami. While we can all track and predict and analyze even movement or quote coming out of South Beach, at the end of the day, it’s going to come down to playing 48 minutes a night for 82 games. With that said, at least one of the new members of the Heat has something to say to all the haters out there.

From the Palm Beach Post‘s Ethan J. Skolnick:

“I think, you know what, honestly, I don’t give a (expletive) about nobody else on the outside,” said Eddie House. “It doesn’t matter about anybody out there. I don’t care what their expectations are. We have our expectations and our goals. We are going to achieve them. That’s the bottom line. “So, at the end of the day, middle fingers to all the haters.”

We’ve been hearing this rhetoric all summer. LeBron said he was making a list, Bosh was hearing in on Entourage, and now 10-year NBA veteran House is chiming in.

House has always been a mercenary for whatever team he’s played for; he’s a hired gun who could care less about what it says on the front of his jersey as long as he’s winning. Now hearing the haters every day, it will be interesting to see how he and his teammates respond.

