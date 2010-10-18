Nobody really knows what’s going to happen this year in Miami. While we can all track and predict and analyze even movement or quote coming out of South Beach, at the end of the day, it’s going to come down to playing 48 minutes a night for 82 games. With that said, at least one of the new members of the Heat has something to say to all the haters out there.
From the Palm Beach Post‘s Ethan J. Skolnick:
“I think, you know what, honestly, I don’t give a (expletive) about nobody else on the outside,” said Eddie House. “It doesn’t matter about anybody out there. I don’t care what their expectations are. We have our expectations and our goals. We are going to achieve them. That’s the bottom line.
“So, at the end of the day, middle fingers to all the haters.”
We’ve been hearing this rhetoric all summer. LeBron said he was making a list, Bosh was hearing in on Entourage, and now 10-year NBA veteran House is chiming in.
House has always been a mercenary for whatever team he’s played for; he’s a hired gun who could care less about what it says on the front of his jersey as long as he’s winning. Now hearing the haters every day, it will be interesting to see how he and his teammates respond.
What do you think?
House is gonna be GARBAGE this season. Mark my words.
Where’s Rafer Alston?
China.
screw rafer. he screwed himself with his shenanigans last year. house is never garbage. all he has to do is come in and hit threes. he’s been doin it for years.
@ Nodizzel and mrhadoken
Please tell me you didn’t forget about Alston’s infamous slap on Eddie House? That’s what I was referring too lol.
house is wack……
… but hes got the right attitude.
@Andrew Macaluso:
LMAO Oh yeah I forgot about that ownage, House killed me with his comments on it. “I guess that’s how he reacts when someone is bustin his ass.” LOLOLOLOLOLOLOL!
Is that really Eddie House in that pic up there?
That completely doesn’t look like Eddie House, looks like a skinny, younger Paul Pierce with facial hair that doesn’t suck…
If that really is Eddie House, what the fuck happened to him?
it rains threes when Eddie is on the floor
@8
you just don’t recognize House without the headband
Eddie House actually knows how to smile???!!!
I wanna see Kobe school him while Wade is sitting on the bench
Man F Eddie House?
Why the heck is he even talking? Nobody even knows this guy is on the Heat. Someone please sign Skip so he can put this little punk ass in his place.
Skip slapping House upside the dome was a breath of fresh air. House was talking trash all year saying “I got a ring, how many you got?” WTF? Eddie, you got a ring riding the coattails of 3 guys, not for anything you did.
Middle finger to the haters? They aint hating on you bruh, just the guys on your team. Please don’t act like you are a major peice this coming year, you are bench fodder son, there to dance while the other guys win games.
House plays zero defense, if Beasley couln’t get time because his defense is sub-par Spo better not let House in the game, otherwise I’m screaming favoritism
LMAO that headband that House wore spun around like a street sign hit by a gunshot when Rafer slapped him upside the head like the Fresh Prince Of Bel Air HAHAHAHAHAHA @ Andrew M.
I co-sign Eddie’s statement…it’s the right attitude to have if you’re playing for Miami, because it really has become Miami vs. the world. The problem with the statement, is it comes from the wrong messenger, who unless is dropping some dagger 3’s in clutch moments, really is in no position to be making and backing the claim lol
[sports.yahoo.com]
C’mon House, aint nobody hating on you lol, we know your game, tag along for the ring. so just stfu, go to your corner and hit your threes while letting the big 3 do all the talking okay?
Oh man u all beat me to the Skip comments. Thats the 1st thing that comes to my mind when i hear EHouse name. The 2nd moment is when Rose crossed him and he sat him on his back pockets and Stacy King screams out “IS THERE A SNIPER IN THE BUILDING!?! Someone just sniped Eddie House because he is down” lmfao. Gotta get Stacy King to do the 2k commentary.
It is “couldn’t care less”, not “could care less”. Could care less implies that on some level one does in fact care. Fuck! Why does everyone say this?
People will be giving him the middle finger when they own him on the court.
Sorry House. You can say whatever you want about your team, but you, as an individual, suck.