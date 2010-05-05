A.T.L. = Atlanta Takes L

Special shout-out to Dime reader Gunner J. Matthews for the Smack title, which was sent in right around the time the Hawks were getting the federal prison gen-pop treatment from the Magic in Game 1 of their series last night. Before tip-off, the NBA announced that 2012 All-Star Weekend will be held in Orlando. Then the Hawks celebrated by going on vacation … Dwight Howard posted 21 points, 12 boards and 5 blocks in the 43-piecing. Between alley-oops and spin moves on the block he dunked on just about everyone in blue, and Vince Carter (20 pts) even got some (barely) above-the-rim action … It was actually close in the first quarter, then Orlando went on a 17-0 run in the second sparked by J.J. Redick and Mickael Pietrus, and never looked back. You figured the Hawks would employ a little of Larry Brown‘s strategy of playing rugby with Dwight with hopes of keeping him on the bench in foul trouble, while using their superior talent (compared to Charlotte) to run the Magic into the ground. That didn’t work, mainly because Atlanta never showed up … And all of a sudden this trailer doesn’t look so silly … The Lakers are just too damn big for the Jazz. The defining play from last night’s L.A. win (to go up 2-0 in the series) was when Carlos Boozer was posting up Pau Gasol and got a step on him, but was swatted at the rim by Lamar Odom. Booz tracked down the loose ball and maneuvered past L.O., only to get stuffed again by Gasol … The frontline trio of Gasol (22 pts, 15 rebs), Odom (11 pts, 15 rebs, 3 blks) and Andrew Bynum (17 pts, 14 rebs, 4 blks) was dominant again, and basically all Utah’s bigs could do was foul and hope they missed at the line. It’s not just proving how vulnerable the Jazz have become without Memo and AK-47, but also makes Denver fans wonder where they’d be right now if Nene didn’t get hurt and Birdman had any offensive game whatsoever … Kobe finished with a relatively quiet 30 points. He only went into takeover mode after the Jazz had cut L.A.’s lead down to four midway through the fourth, mostly getting to the line but also throwing in a dunk and a jumper during a game-clinching run where he Kobe scored 9 of L.A.’s 11 points … Derek Fisher‘s defense has become the running joke of the Lakers’ playoff run. Fresh off making Russell Westbrook famous, now D-Fish has Deron Williams to deal with. One time last night D-Will skated past Fisher with an effortless crossover, and as he cruised in for an easy dunk, all Fisher could do was throw his hands up and snap at his teammates like it was their fault … Did Shannon Brown cut his hair off because he was finally sick of all the Chris Brown jokes? We wouldn’t blame him, especially after the way CB butchered the National Anthem before the Mayweather/Mosley fight. Shannon himself probably could have done a better job … Funniest mid-game tweet goes to Twitter All-Star Marcus Williams (@mw1ll) of the Grizzlies: “Yo, either Ron Artest need some bigger shorts, or he need to pull his shoes up.” … Speaking of, we picked up our 5,000th Twitter follower at @DIMEMag yesterday. And they even went so far as to make a video about it … We’re out like the Hawks …
Lakers showing that size still matters most in the nba
Even Orlando’s garbage time squad is pretty good; Lakers/Magic rematch looking more likely every day
dirty birds got killed
That game was kind of hard to watch and to think Atlanta started out good. And much props for the Smack title
Marcus Williams must have more “tweets” this season than gems played
*I meant games*
One more thing:
I just noticed Brandon Bass’ name isnt mentioned on that Magic video. I actually forgot he was on the team
Paul Millsap was single-handedly keeping the Jazz in the game.
Speaking of sizes matters, was it me or did TNT keep on paneling over to Phil Jackson so they could show the lady in yellow(with the big boobs) sitting behind Phil…
Man…I don’t know what it is… But after readng this I jus got this sudden intense craving for a whopper with extra mayo. Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
Those boobs got more airtime then Jack last night.
everytime there was more cleavage showing the next shot had her dress pulled up. it was like i was stuck watching how low her dress would go anticipating her boobies to pop out. il watch the reply to check the boobies behind ak47 this time
man.. ATL SMH KMT.. seriously.. how poorly coached are some team.. i dont even want to be disrespectful but what do Woodsen and Brown do seriously.. their offense are putrid and it was magnified yesterday by the Magics O… enough with these poor coaches ruining what should be talented teams.. alot of coaches can either coach O or D, not both… sort this shizzle out intstead of wasting a very talented hawks team…
and… i feel sorry for Sloan.. what a great coach.. but never seems to have that chapionship caliber talent.. and when he did there wass jordan & co (i mention ‘& co’ because contrary to popular belief jordan played with HOF caliber teamates, Pippen and Rodman) rulling the roost…
Thank you for that “Vince Carter barely above the rim” reference. That for all you goofs who think Vince is still an elite dunker. Face the truth.
Fisher has absolutely NO business gettin upset with his teammates. That’s gotta frustrate the hell out of them.
Fisher is one DELUDED mutha-fucka
The playoffs so far have been terrible at best. Hardly any competitiveness and many games have been unwatchable past the 1st quarter. I’m soured.
@ JAY
U sound like a straight up hater dude, just to simply put it. U obviosuly not a Orlando nor Vince fan..cuz he has pulled out some crazy dunks out of no where, actully did another left hand dunk earlier this year dat looked like the Jordan symbol, no bull shit, anyway probly becuz u not a fan, u dont catch their pre game warm ups Its not even fair how much more better and creative Vince and Dwight are with their dunks, than the all star elite so called dunkers, u probly missed how he shut down the UNC GYM over the summer at their Alumni Game with a sick off da backbord windmill, just like he did in the summer of 01′ at Rucker Park for goodness sakes (still the prettiest windmill in the game period). I could go on dude, but their already enuff facts out there to shut your claim down. N E WAYZ…Orlando Gettin Dat Ring Dis Year…VC IS THE GOAT..
That’s so awesome how Vince throws down crazy dunks in warmup. VC is the GOAT……… riiiiiiiiiiight.
See #14 again… 2nd sentence.
That trio of AB, LO, and Pau grabbed more boards than Utah’s ENTIRE SQUAD. 44 TO 40. WOW.
Can’t get on DFish without the occasional ego-stroke – his defense on Deron Williams was pretty tight. Forced him to go where the bigs were…forced him to force shots…props to Fish.
Atlanta’s heart is GONE. Can’t blame ’em.
Anytime Zaza is your 2nd high scorer…u’ve got problems.
Anytime a team makes shots on 23 DIMES…and your team only make shots on 12…yeah, your gonna lose by an 1/2 hour. That’s CPT not TCB!!
(color people time not taking care of business , sorry if I insulted anyone for spelling that out)
I mean, JJ Reddick scored just as many points Joe Johnson.
JJ = JJ = NO WAY?!? = YES WAY.
And Bibby was out-classed by his backup.
And his backup played less minutes.
And his backup didn’t play well.
Yeah, read that last part…Bibby’s gonna turn into one of those ‘expiring contract’ type players…eventually…
You know the type (think Jarred Jeffries, Big Z, Raef Lafrentz, Wally Serbiac) Those types!
I was gonna include Camby but Camby STILL PRODUCES so I scratched him. Emphasis on the emphasized letters. Ha!
Derek Fisher is a fucking nut. Why he still playing? Anyone see in game 1 when he got called for that charge, and was looking around like “wtf, that bitch flopped!” when his defense consists only of clapping hands at teammates and flopping.
Man..
The only thing that takes away from last night sgame was the officiating.. Pau’s last block on Millsap was ALL arm lol and i mean ALL arm.. we got that pass last night..
Millsap gets NO love from refs STILL
Midgets couldnt see us regardless though.. This probably the most boring 2nd round series.. everyone knows whats up with this matchup.. Even if Mehmet was there.. how many times we taken down that team?? Too many.. YAWN..
And that was probably the closest to Shaq Dwight has ever looked lol.. Some of his oops were CRAZY.. full extension, airtime, etc.. DAMN.. the block he just ATE up and caught in the air..
Take it easy out there Dwight..
Crazy how the Magic are the defending Eastern Champs, rock a DEEP squad (Bass dont even play?!), gots a good coach, certified ALLSTARSSSSSS and they dont get no real love when it comes to contender talk..
shouldnt they be favored to come out the East??
“Crazy how the Magic are the defending Eastern Champs, rock a DEEP squad (Bass dont even play?!), gots a good coach, certified ALLSTARSSSSSS and they dont get no real love when it comes to contender talk..
shouldnt they be favored to come out the East??”
THEY ARE FAVORED…in every REAL BASKETBALL FAN’S MIND…
but tons of folk, INCLUDING MOI, wanna see Lebron win his 1st chip.
They — they being the shapeless glob of media-personalities we like to point fingers at — wanna see Cavs vs Lakers…for obvious rea$on$
How about the refs call a foul on the Lakers. Just because their bigs are all 7 feet tall and Jazz guys are only 6’8 doesn’t mean they can just reach over them and get rebounds. Multiple times they should’ve been call for “over the back”. And yes that “block” Gasol had and the end of the game on Milsap was ALL ARM, no doubt about it. Milspa gets no love from the refs. The refs are giving the Lakers the series.
@ Ken Adams..
But be real.. That team is short handed and we’ve murked that squad when they was at full strength plenty of times.. GIVING us the series?? Nah just makin it easier..
But keep in mind we aint played in SLC yet.. i can see Utah takin game 3 no problem..
I can only imagine how the games will be called over there.. F’in mormons lol
@ Brogden
I didnt really read one media report saying the Magic had the best chance of makin it out.. crazy.. they’ve looked as legit as anyone in their games so far.. sweepin a Bobcats team thats handled good opponents pretty well all year and straight out BLASTIN the Hawks last night..
Seems like everyone wrote them off when they lulled in January.. Seems like everyone WANTED to write them off when they lulled in January..
As far as the prince goes..
Dwight Howard is a Lebron James neutralizer until LBJ can develope a perimeter game that doesnt wilt away in the final minutes.. Thats probably why Howards owns the overall matchup between the 2..
And props to the folks saying we get no love. We like it that way I guess. People sleep on you, then you go on and win the East. It’s better this way that when we win the East again, all you fuckers will stay off Bron’s nuts once and for all. Can’t wait to see that.
Damn even for a Magic fan, that game 1 was tough to watch. It’s like NCAA stars versus fifth graders out there. Aint complainin bout the W though.
Magic in 5.
“Seems like everyone wrote them off when they lulled in January.. Seems like everyone WANTED to write them off when they lulled in January..”
You ABSOLUTELY CORRECT but only under 2 circumstances:
1
If Everyone is the MEDIA, CAVALIER FANS, ENTIRE EASTERN CONFERENCE, SELECT WESTERN CONFERENCE TEAM
2
“WANTED” is thee PERFECT WORD…because we (we being the ‘everyone’ i was talking about) know what they can do.
I got the Magic sweepin’ ’em QQ…ur expectations are way too low. hahaha
That game last night was TOTAL DOMINATION.
Hmmm… I think they’ll rebound from the loss, however massive that loss. I’ll give Atlanta one game.
First off, Deron Williams shot 4-16 so if you all gonna shit on Fish for gettin blown by and gettin mad cuz the bigs were guardin Fesenko?!? instead of lookin at helpside, give props on the stops too. The “best point guard in the league” has the rock, comin in full speed, talkin to himself, NOBODY stayin in front of him. Shit, I seen White Chocolate use that cross on The Glove in his prime. It happens. I didn’t hear shit when DWill was ABUSIN Chauncey. This raggin on a 35 yr old point guard 3 years past his prime is tired. Do the Lakers need an upgrade at the point? Yeah. Is it gonna happen this season? No. Move on. Jerry Buss is just gonna steal some other team’s stud point on the cheap cuz he can so wait on it.
2nd point, where I’m from, you don’t lose your spot due to injury. Chris Paul is STILL my best point guard in the league. Just personal preference. ANd I’m lovin the disrespect he gettin right now cuz he was hurt this season. Trade him cuz Collison had a good rookie year? Shooooot, we’ll take him in LA. Dudes need to slow they rolls. CP3 comin back angry next season and the same “experts” will be actin like they never jumped off the bandwagon. Mark that.
Lakers in 5 cuz the refs are gonna go into the “Kevin Durant didn’t get fouled on that gamewinnin 3 attempt” time machine and give the Jazz one before we split em at home.